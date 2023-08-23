Manufacturing output falls at the fastest pace since September 2020 – CBI Industrial Trends Survey

Manufacturers reported the sharpest fall in output volumes since September 2020, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey. Motor vehicles & transport equipment, mechanical engineering, paper, printing & media, and chemicals sub-sectors drove the decline in output over the three months to August. Looking ahead, output volumes are expected to stabilise in the next three months.

Firms anticipate that price pressures will continue to ease going forward, with expectations for selling price inflation over the next three months at their softest since February 2021.

The survey, based on the responses of 277 manufacturing firms, found:

Output volumes fell in the three months to August (weighted balance of -19%, from +3% in the three months to July), marking the sharpest decline since September 2020. Output is expected to be broadly stable in the three months to November (-3%). Output fell in 15 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to August, driven by the motor vehicles & transport equipment, mechanical engineering, paper, printing & media, and chemicals sub-sectors.

Expectations for average selling price inflation were at their softest since February 2021 (+8%, from +18% in July; long-run average of +7%). Expectations for selling price inflation have eased for eight consecutive months, having fallen sharply from the multi-decade high seen in 2022 (+80% in March 2022).

Stocks of finished goods were seen as more than "adequate" in August (+7% from 0% in July; long-run average of +12%).

Martin Sartorius, CBI Principal Economist, yesterday said: