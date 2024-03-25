WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Manufacturing output falls but firms expect volumes to rise in the quarter ahead - CBI Industrial Trends Survey
Manufacturers reported that output volumes fell in the three months to March, and at a similar pace to the three months to February, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). However, manufacturers expect output to rise modestly in the quarter to June.
Expectations for future selling price inflation edged up for the third successive month in March, with the balance rising further above its long-run average to its highest since May 2023. Total order books were steady compared with last month, and a little below their long-run average, but export order books deteriorated.
The survey, based on the responses of 289 manufacturers, found:
- Output volumes fell in the three months to March, at a similar pace to the quarter to February (weighted balance of -18%, from -19% in the three months to February), and disappointing expectations for marginal growth (+4%). Output is expected to rise modestly in the three months to June (+8%).
- Output fell in 11 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to March, including the chemicals, motor vehicles & transport equipment, plastic products and metal products sub-sectors.
- Total order books were reported as below “normal” in March and were broadly unchanged relative to last month (-18% from -20%) at a level slightly below the long-run average (-13%).
- Export order books were also seen as below normal and deteriorated relative to last month (-29% from -14%) to below the long-run average (-18%).
- Expectations for average selling price inflation accelerated in March (+21%, from +17% in February)—comfortably above the long-run average (+7%) and to the greatest extent since May 2023.
- Stocks of finished goods were seen as more than “adequate” in March (+12% from +11% in February), with stock adequacy broadly unchanged since the previous month (+12% from +11% in February), in line with the long-run average.
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, said:
“It’s disappointing that manufacturing output volumes fell in the first three months of the year, underperforming last month’s expectations for a slight upturn. But manufacturers remain optimistic that conditions will improve in the quarter ahead.
“Manufacturers expect selling prices to rise a little in the months ahead. With demand still subdued, this likely reflects some pressure on input costs over recent months, slightly higher oil prices, higher shipping costs amid the Red Sea disruption, and signs that the global industrial cycle is beginning to turn upwards after a difficult couple of years.
“In a general election year, all parties must focus on fostering a business environment that will give UK manufacturers the confidence they need to invest and compete globally. The Chancellor’s announcement of plans to extend full capital expensing to leased and rented assets was a welcome step that will help smaller and medium-sized manufacturers in particular, but more clarity over its implementation would be welcomed.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Business leaders and politicians attend CBI NI Annual Lunch25/03/2024 12:15:00
About 400 business leaders and political stakeholders gathered at the first CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch since the return of the Executive.
NHS Confederation publishes new toolkit to support ICS to tackle health inequalities25/03/2024 10:05:00
Sarah Walter comments on the publication of a health inequalities report and ICS toolkit, following a research project with partners.
NHS Confederation - NHS Employers responds to the latest NAO report on the modelling of the NHS Workforce Plan25/03/2024 09:05:00
Danny Mortimer responds to the Royal College of Physicians outcome of their Extraordinary General Meeting of Fellows
CBI responds to the latest inflation data22/03/2024 12:15:00
CBI recently (20 March 2024) responded to the latest inflation data.
NHS Confederation - New Welsh Government must prioritise ending industrial action in the NHS22/03/2024 10:05:00
Assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS performance data for Wales.
LGA responds to Work and Pensions Committee report on benefit levels22/03/2024 09:05:00
The LGA responds to a Work and Pensions Committee report on benefit levels
WWF - Most UK adults believe the worst effects of climate change can be avoided - but more action needed22/03/2024 02:30:00
Seven in 10 UK adults (70%) say that it is still possible to avoid the worst effects of climate change and three-quarters of people (76%) think businesses and governments can have a large impact on tackling it, according to new research carried out for WWF-UK, pointing to a need for clear leadership in this election year.
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision21/03/2024 15:05:00
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
TUC - 1.6 million more people are in poverty in working households since 201021/03/2024 12:20:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the publication today (Thursday) of the latest official figures on UK poverty, which show that the number of people living below the poverty line in working households is 1.6 million higher than in 2010