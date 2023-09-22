Manufacturing output falls further, with volumes tipped to be flat through to the year's end - CBI Industrial Trends Survey

Manufacturers reported that output volumes declined more quickly than expected in the three months to September, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey. Output volumes are expected to stagnate over the next three months.

Following eight consecutive months in which expectations for selling price inflation have eased, manufacturers reported that growth in selling prices would pick up again in the three months to December. However, barring last month’s survey, selling price expectations remain at their weakest since early 2021.

The survey, based on the responses of 292 manufacturers, found:

Output volumes fell in the three months to September (weighted balance of -10%, from -19% in the three months to August). Output is expected to be unchanged in the three months to December (0%).

Output fell in 9 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to September, with the decline driven by the motor vehicles & transport equipment, chemicals and paper, printing & media sub-sectors.

Total order books were reported as below “normal” in September to a broadly similar extent to August (-18% from -15%). This left the level of total order books below the long-run average (-13%). Export order books were also seen as below “normal”, having also deteriorated from last month (-23%, from -18%). This brought them below the long-run average (-18%).

Expectations for average selling price inflation rose marginally in the three months to September (+14%, from +8% in the three months to August), ending a streak of eight consecutive months in which expectations had eased. Selling price expectations were comfortably below the multi-decade high seen in 2022 (+80% in March 2022), but moved back above the long-run average (+7%).

Stocks of finished goods were seen as more than “adequate” in September (+10% from +7% in August – long-run average +12%).

Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, said: