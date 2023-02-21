WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Manufacturing output volumes fall at their fastest rate in over two years - CBI Industrial Trends Survey
Manufacturing output volumes fell at their fastest pace since September 2020 in the three months to February, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
The survey found that expectations for selling price inflation were at their lowest since May 2021, having declined steadily from the multi-decade highs seen in early 2022. But expectations for selling price inflation remained well above their long-run average. The volume of total order books and export order books were reported as below normal, while stocks of finished goods were seen as broadly adequate.
The survey, based on the responses of 280 manufacturing firms, found:
- Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to February (weighted balance of -16%, from -1% in the three months to January), a significant disappointment to last month’s expectations (+19%), and at the fastest pace since September 2020. Output is expected to rise moderately in the three months to May (+7%).
- Output fell in 11 out of 17 sectors in the three months to February. The decrease in output reported this quarter was largely driven by the motor vehicles & transport equipment, chemicals and paper, printing & media sectors.
- Total order books were reported as below “normal” in February, to a similar extent as in January (-16% from -17%). This was broadly in line with the long-run average (-13%). Export order books were also seen as below normal and to a greater extent than last month (-27% from -22%). This was below the long-run average (-18%).
- Expectations for average selling price inflation in the three months ahead were the lowest since May 2021 (+40%, from +41% in January), having declined steadily from the multi-decade highs seen in early 2022 (+80% in March 2022). But they remained well above the long-run average (+6%).
- Stocks of finished goods were seen as adequate in February, with the balance broadly similar to January (+9% from +12%).
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, said: “Conditions in manufacturing remain challenging, with output disappointing and order books having thinned out since late last year. However, if growth is going to return to the sector on a sustainable basis, then manufacturers need more than the boost some will receive from lower energy prices over the winter season.
“The Chancellor must use the upcoming budget to tackle one of the biggest threats to the future competitiveness of the sector. Following the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, manufacturers are worried about the relative competitiveness of operating from a UK base. They are calling on the government to deliver its own alternative to help drive a home-grown, secure, low-cost energy system and sector by significantly boosting incentives for green investment in the UK.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
WWF Scotland - Heat pumps, a cleaner future for Scotlands homes21/02/2023 14:25:00
A new report by WWF Scotland shows that Scotland could successfully make the switch from traditional oil and gas boilers to electric heat pumps to keep our homes warm, affordable to heat and climate friendly.
CIPD responds to 4-day week pilot results21/02/2023 12:25:00
'This pilot has shown the potential organisations have to rewrite the rules on working norms across different roles and sectors.’
More than one and a half million children in England live in cold, damp or mouldy private rented homes, Citizens Advice reveals21/02/2023 11:25:00
Shocking new research from Citizens Advice shows 1.6 million children currently live in privately rented homes with damp, mould or excessive cold. The charity’s analysis suggests more than half of private renters in England - 2.7 million households - are struggling with one or more of these issues right now.
‘Protecting most vulnerable is crucial’: LGA responds to Household Support Fund21/02/2023 10:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the £842 million of additional funding for the Household Support Fund, to be allocated by councils from 1 April to support the most vulnerable households with the cost of living
NHS Confederation - Junior doctors staging a three-day walkout is a major blow for the NHS21/02/2023 09:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the news that British Medical Association (BMA) members will hold strikes next month.
Bus funding extended after council warnings – LGA on cash extension20/02/2023 12:25:00
Cllr David Renard, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association commented on the extension of the Government’s extension of the £2 fare scheme as well £80 million to run services until the end of June
NHS Confederation - Response to rejected pay offer in Wales amid further strike action20/02/2023 11:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the news of GMB's rejection of Welsh Government's pay offer.
LGA: Expand free school meals to save nearly £500 per pupil for under-pressure families20/02/2023 10:15:00
Almost a quarter of a million children are missing out on free school meals worth nearly £500 per child due to the lack of an automated sign-up system, councils warn.
Preventative care crucial for reducing hospital admissions - LGA responds to Age UK analysis20/02/2023 09:15:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association Community Wellbeing Board responded to Age UK analysis of avoidable hospital admissions,