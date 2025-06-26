Manufacturing output weakens in three months to June – CBI Industrial Trends Survey

Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to June, at a similarly steep pace to the three months to May, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, however, firms anticipate that the pace of decline will slow over the three months to September.

Total and export order books remained weak in June, with both balances broadly unchanged from last month and below their long-run averages. Manufacturers indicated that stock adequacy for finished goods fell slightly relative to May, with the balance dipping below the long-run average.

Expectations for selling price inflation eased this month relative to May but remain above the long-run average.

The survey, based on the responses of 335 manufacturers, found:

Output volumes fell at a steep pace in the three months to June, broadly similar to May (weighted balance of -23%, from -25% in the quarter to May). Manufacturers expect output volumes to decline at a slower pace in the three months to June (-5%).

at a steep pace in the three months to June, broadly similar to May (weighted balance of -23%, from -25% in the quarter to May). Manufacturers expect output volumes to decline at a slower pace in the three months to June (-5%). Output decreased in 14 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to June, with the decline driven by the chemicals, metal products and mechanical engineering sub sectors.

in the three months to June, with the decline driven by the chemicals, metal products and mechanical engineering sub sectors. Total order books were reported as below “normal” in June (-33% from -30% in May). The level of order books remained significantly below the long-run average (-14%).

were reported as below “normal” in June (-33% from -30% in May). The level of order books remained significantly below the long-run average (-14%). Export order books were also below “normal” and broadly unchanged from last month (-26% from -29%). The balance stood below the long-run average (-18%).

were also below “normal” and broadly unchanged from last month (-26% from -29%). The balance stood below the long-run average (-18%). Expectations for average selling price inflation eased in June (+19% from +26% in May) but remained above the long-run average (+7%).

eased in June (+19% from +26% in May) but remained above the long-run average (+7%). Stocks of finished goods were reported as more than “adequate” in June (+6% from 10% in May), but the balance fell below the long-run average (+12%).

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, recently said: