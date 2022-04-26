WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Manufacturing sentiment falls sharply as demand growth slows and costs rise further - CBI Quarterly Industrial Trends Survey sponsored by Accenture
Optimism fell sharply in April, as growth in manufacturing output and new orders slowed and costs and selling prices grew at their fastest paces in over 40 years. Investment intentions weakened notably, but employment growth improved and is expected to pick up further next quarter.
The survey, based on the responses of 250 manufacturing firms, found:
- Business optimism fell at the sharpest pace since April 2020 (-34% from -9% in January).
- Output volumes in the quarter to April grew at a slower pace than in the quarter to March (balance of +19% from +27%), but growth remained above the long-run average (+3%).
- Total new orders rose at a slower pace in the three months to April compared with January (+22% from +38%). Firms expect growth to slow further over the next three months (+6%).
- Average costs in the quarter to April grew at the fastest rate since July 1975 (+87% from +74% in January), while domestic prices grew at the fastest pace since October 1979 (+60% from +40% in January).
- A supplementary question found that the cost of raw materials was the most important factor behind expectations for cost growth in the next three months (80% of respondents said this was extremely important), followed by energy costs (59%), transport costs (41%) and labour costs (38%).
- Investment intentions for the year ahead weakened across the board in comparison to January; plant & machinery (+9% from +26%), product & process innovation (+1% from +26%), training (-3% from +26%) and buildings (-6% from +2%).
Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, yesterday said:
“Manufacturing orders and output continue to grow, albeit at slower rates. But the war in Ukraine is exacerbating the Covid-related supply crunch, with cost increases and concerns over the availability of raw materials at their highest since the mid-1970s. It’s little wonder that sentiment has deteriorated sharply over the past three months and manufacturers are now scaling back their investment plans.
“The government must look again at near-term support measures to help firms through this crisis. An immediate priority should be to provide cashflow support for those struggling with wholesale energy costs via the Recovery Loan Scheme, while cutting bills for Energy Intensive Industries can help maintain UK competitiveness.”
Simon Eaves, Market Unit lead, UK & Ireland at Accenture, yesterday said:
“The manufacturing sector is showing resilience in output, but the drop in optimism is concerning in the face of challenges including rising costs and the availability of materials. To maintain competitiveness businesses need to make balanced decisions for the near and long term to secure their future.
“In the short term, retaining, motivating and upskilling staff is critical as well as lowering process costs and making the supply chain as efficient as possible. For the longer term, a twin focus on investing in digitalisation and sustainability is crucial to gain success past the current cycle.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
‘Begin bus franchising within 100 days’ - TUC Conference calls on new South Yorkshire mayor to act on buses26/04/2022 16:05:00
Unions recently (Sunday) called on all South Yorkshire mayoral candidates to commit to beginning the statutory investigation into public control of the region’s buses within 100 days of taking office, if elected.
Growing number of employers report increased productivity as they embrace home and hybrid working, new CIPD research finds26/04/2022 10:40:00
CIPD stresses the need for employers to consult with staff as research shows nearly two thirds of employees who can work in a hybrid way haven’t been asked about their future preferences
NHS Confederation - NI Health and Social Care Confederation publish election manifesto and call for support26/04/2022 09:40:00
Substantive progress is possible in Northern Ireland – but only if health is made central to the national mission, say health and care leaders.
TUC – disabled workers face “living standards emergency”25/04/2022 15:15:15
New ONS figures show disabled workers now earn on average £1.93 per hour less than non-disabled employees.
Future for business & government must feature fintech to fuel growth25/04/2022 12:15:00
CBI President Lord Bilimoria will this evening (Monday) launch a major new campaign at City Week to get more businesses using fintech to fuel future growth.
MPs back TUC’s calls for asbestos removal from public buildings22/04/2022 12:15:00
MPs yesterday backed calls from the TUC for all asbestos to be removed from public and commercial buildings.
CBI responds to UK-India new £1bn commercial investment deals21/04/2022 12:15:00
CBI responds to UK-India new £1bn commercial investment deals.
Audit Wales - Unscheduled Care system in Wales under huge pressure21/04/2022 11:40:00
Many patients have an experience that falls below the level of quality they could reasonably expect
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents responds to the Government’s self-driving vehicle Highway Code update21/04/2022 10:40:00
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has noted the announcement that the Government will update the Highway Code to clarify drivers’ responsibilities in self-driving vehicles. However, the charity, which participated in the public consultation about the planned changes, still has reservations about the road safety implications if drivers are distracted.