Manufacturing volumes fell over the past quarter, but expectations turn positive - CBI Industrial Trends Survey

Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to February, at a broadly similar pace to the three months to January, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, manufacturers are more optimistic, expecting a modest rise in volumes in the three months to May.

The volume of total order books in February improved relative to last month, though export order books were largely unchanged. Both total and export orders books remained below average. Firms also reported that stock adequacy deteriorated sharply compared with last month, with the balance falling just below the long-run average.

Expectations for selling price inflation over the quarter ahead eased relative to January, but remained above the long-run average.

The survey, based on the responses of 352 manufacturers, found:

in the three months to February, at a broadly similar pace to last month (weighted balance of -12%, from -13% in the quarter to January). However, expectations have improved, with manufacturers anticipating output volumes to rise in the three months to May (+8%, vs -19% in January). Output fell in 16 out of 17 sub-sectors in the three months to February, with the fall driven by the glass & ceramics, building materials and metal manufacturing sub-sectors.

eased in the quarter to February (+19% from +27% in January). But expectations remain above the long-run average (+7%). Stocks of finished goods were reported as more than “adequate” on balance in February (+4%), but stock adequacy stands below the long-run average (+12%).

