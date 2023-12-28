HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Many happy returns from 4,757 festive filers on Christmas Day
Thousands of customers filed their Self Assessment tax return on Christmas Day.
There were 4,757 customers who filed their Self Assessment tax return on Christmas Day, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.
A day traditionally dominated by eating, drinking, and exchanging gifts saw a perhaps surprising number of customers also find time to go online and complete the essential job of filing their tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year, ahead of the 31 January 2024 deadline.
Over the three-day festive period, 25,769 customers submitted their tax return, an increase compared to the same period last year, with 8,876 filing on Christmas Eve and 12,136 on Boxing Day. The peak time was between 12:00 and 12:59 on Boxing Day, when 1,121 returns were received by HMRC.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:
Our Christmas Day filers proved that there is no time like the present to get started on Self Assessment, and with our online tool it can be a simple task that’s easy to fit around other festive commitments. There’s no need to delay, getting it done ahead of the 31 January deadline means less stress and longer to work out payment options. Get started today by searching ‘Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK.
Customers can submit their tax return online, but they do not have to pay until 31 January 2024. However, those who file before 30 December may have the option of paying any tax owed through their PAYE tax code.
HMRC has a wide range of resources online including a series of video tutorials on YouTube, help and support on GOV.UK, to support customers in completing their tax return.
They can pay through the free and secure HMRC app. For a full list of ways to pay any tax owed, visit GOV.UK.
If customers cannot pay in full by the deadline, they may be able to set up a Time to Pay arrangement online if the amount owed is less than £30,000. There is a new affordability assessment for customers to enter their income and spending to calculate disposable income and set up an affordable payment plan.
Customers need to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone - even a tax agent, if they have one. HMRC scams advice is available on GOV.UK.
Further information
More information about Self Assessment.
The breakdown of figures for those who opted to file during the festive period are:
- Christmas Eve: 8,876 tax returns were filed - the peak time for filing was between 12:00 and 12:59, when 850 returns were received
- Christmas Day: 4,757 tax returns were filed - the peak time for filing was between 12:00 and 12:59, when 402 returns were received
- Boxing Day: 12,136 tax returns were filed - the peak time for filing was between 12:00 and 12:59, when 1,121 returns were received
During December and January, the HMRC helpline is supporting customers who have queries about Self Assessment payments, refunds and who need help completing their tax return. For all other queries go online where you’ll find guidance, videos and tools that will help you. Go to GOV.UK and search ‘Self Assessment’.
HMRC has lots of information and support available online which includes:
- HMRC’s digital assistant - the assistant will help you find information, and if you can’t find what you’re looking for you can ask to speak to an adviser. You can also access the digital assistant via the HMRC app
- guidance notes and help sheets and YouTube videos provide a wealth of information if you’re stuck or confused
- live webinars where you can ask questions or if you can’t join, you can watch recorded webinars on demand
- technical support for HMRC online services for help signing into online services
- email updates - sign up to HMRC email updates so you don’t miss out on the latest information on Self Assessment
- social media updates - follow HMRC X (formerly Twitter) @HMRCcustomers to get the latest updates on Self Assessment services and useful reminders
- if you need extra support to help your with Self Assessment you can contact a voluntary or community sector organisation who can provide you with help and advice, or you can get support directly from HMRC
The small minority of customers who require extra support or struggle to engage with us digitally can still speak to an adviser.
Customers are reminded to include their bank account details on their tax return so they can get any repayment due quickly and securely.
It is important that customers let HMRC know of any changes to their circumstances. Customers can use the HMRC app to update their details including a new address or name. Customers also need to let us know if they’ve stopped being self-employed or need to change their business details. This can be done online at GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/many-happy-returns-from-4757-festive-filers-on-christmas-day
