Many project professionals are working fully remotely, APM survey finds

An upcoming webinar by Association for Project Management (APM) will look at the ongoing evolution of remote working, including the opportunities and challenges it continues to present to project professionals.

Liz Chilton, a business management consultant, will be APM’s guest speaker on the webinar “Remote working… Where are we going?”, held on Wednesday 14 February. This will explore the preferences, concerns and views surrounding remote working. Emerging trends will also be discussed, including employees' increasing interest in remote or hybrid roles, as well as a desire among some to return to traditional office settings.

Many businesses have progressed to incorporate or create policies regarding remote working arrangements since the COVID-19 pandemic. In a survey conducted by APM and research company Censuswide, over 900 project professionals were questioned on their organisations’ current guidelines of ‘remote working’. Findings showed mixed feelings between the main approaches of working amongst employers. Most respondents (40%) said their company had a fully remote policy in place, while 39% of project practitioners said their employer had a hybrid policy, which meant working in the office or on-site and working from home, and 22% of those surveyed said their organisation required employees to be present full-time in the office or on-site.*

Project experts were also questioned on their feelings towards their working arrangements. The majority were content: 82% answered being happy or very happy, 14% were neither happy nor unhappy with their arrangement, and 4% reported being unhappy or very unhappy.

Among such a diverse range of views and approaches, this webinar aims to provide attendees with valuable insights into the evolving working arrangements for all those navigating the future of workplace dynamics.

*Figures rounded to the nearest one percent