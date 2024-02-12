Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Many project professionals are working fully remotely, APM survey finds
An upcoming webinar by Association for Project Management (APM) will look at the ongoing evolution of remote working, including the opportunities and challenges it continues to present to project professionals.
Liz Chilton, a business management consultant, will be APM’s guest speaker on the webinar “Remote working… Where are we going?”, held on Wednesday 14 February. This will explore the preferences, concerns and views surrounding remote working. Emerging trends will also be discussed, including employees' increasing interest in remote or hybrid roles, as well as a desire among some to return to traditional office settings.
Many businesses have progressed to incorporate or create policies regarding remote working arrangements since the COVID-19 pandemic. In a survey conducted by APM and research company Censuswide, over 900 project professionals were questioned on their organisations’ current guidelines of ‘remote working’. Findings showed mixed feelings between the main approaches of working amongst employers. Most respondents (40%) said their company had a fully remote policy in place, while 39% of project practitioners said their employer had a hybrid policy, which meant working in the office or on-site and working from home, and 22% of those surveyed said their organisation required employees to be present full-time in the office or on-site.*
Project experts were also questioned on their feelings towards their working arrangements. The majority were content: 82% answered being happy or very happy, 14% were neither happy nor unhappy with their arrangement, and 4% reported being unhappy or very unhappy.
Among such a diverse range of views and approaches, this webinar aims to provide attendees with valuable insights into the evolving working arrangements for all those navigating the future of workplace dynamics.
Register for APM’s free Real World Project Management webinar - Remote working… Where are we going?
If you’re interested in other Real World Project Management webinars, you can find them on the APM events page
*Figures rounded to the nearest one percent
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/many-project-professionals-are-working-fully-remotely-apm-survey-finds/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Including mental health support in project delivery09/02/2024 12:33:00
An interactive session discussing how Project Managers can identify mental health symptoms, provide tools to help themselves and others, plus also increase the capabilities of the Project Management function.
Sustainability in Project Management – what you need to know08/02/2024 12:20:00
Sustainability is fast becoming a core requirement in the solutions demanded clients in all sectors.
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority: The impact of introducing sustainability into business cases06/02/2024 10:20:00
As part of its Future Lives and Landscapes campaign, Association for Project Management (APM) spoke with Arun Khuttan, Sustainability Manager at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, about how the organisation is introducing sustainability into its business cases, and the impact this is having.
Apprenticeship Week 2024 - Skills gap is ‘getting worse’ say 1 in 8 project managers05/02/2024 12:20:00
One in eight project managers believe the skills gap is getting worse and 40% want more action to promote apprenticeships and wider recruitment, a new survey by APM has found.
Soft Skills Training for Project Management – harder than you might think!02/02/2024 13:20:00
This event explored the soft skills that enable project and programme managers to be effective in their leadership.
New pathway to Chartered Project Professional status on the horizon01/02/2024 09:25:00
A new pathway towards gaining Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status is set to be introduced this September as Association for Project Management (APM), the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world, continues to ensure the profession has a standard that is accessible and recognised globally as the required benchmark for project professionals to achieve.
PA Consulting revealed as headline sponsor of APM Conference 2024 Navigating Tomorrow25/01/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, has confirmed PA Consulting as the headline sponsor of its 2024 conference, Navigating Tomorrow: Future Skills for Project Professionals.
43% of project managers say the skills gap isn’t improving24/01/2024 13:20:00
More than four in ten project professionals say the skills gap in their sector is not showing signs of improving, according to new research by the Association for Project Management (APM).