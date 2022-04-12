March 2022: 'How Are We Doing in Wales' public engagement survey results

The results of the latest ‘How Are We Doing in Wales’ public engagement survey have been released by Public Health Wales:

During March, the majority of people said that they were continuing to use protective measures to reduce their risk of catching or spreading coronavirus. For example:

92 per cent said they would self-isolate if they had coronavirus symptoms.

68 per cent said they were avoiding crowded places.

66 per cent said they were keeping the number of people they met to a minimum.

40 per cent of people selected NHS waiting lists as their top policy priority for the next 12 months.

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) public engagement survey report from Public Health Wales covers 7th – 31st March 2022, when 1000 people were surveyed.

Public Health Wales has conducted interviews with thousands of people aged 18 or over across Wales, to understand how Coronavirus and the measures being used to prevent its spread are affecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of people in Wales. Over the last two years, more than 26,000 Welsh residents have participated in the survey.

The survey is part of a raft of measures implemented by Public Health Wales to support public health and wellbeing through Coronavirus.

How are we doing in Wales?

Public Engagement Survey – Mach 2022 (PDF, 1.3 Mb)