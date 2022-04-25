March 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In March

HM Land Registry completed more than 2,125,500 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 490,963

HM Land Registry completed 2,125,508 applications in March compared with 1,870,826 in February and 2,081,283 last March 2021, of which:

390,596 were applications for register updates compared with 352,901 in February

1,141,724 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,022,285 in February

265,590 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 213,926 in February

19,507 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,463 in February

Click here for the full press release