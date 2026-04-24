HM Land Registry
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March 2026 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2026.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In March:
- HM Land Registry completed over 2,202,220 applications to change or query the Land Register
- The South East topped the table of regional applications with 496,443
HM Land Registry completed 2,202,225 applications in March compared with 1,941,280 in February 2026 and 1,974,155 in March 2025, of which:
- 387,441 were applications for register updates compared with 352,444 in February
- 1,246,317 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,104,534 in February
- 231,577 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 181,623 in February
- 122,810 were transactions for value compared with 101,604 in February
- 17,236 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 14,813 in February
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/march-2026-transaction-data
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