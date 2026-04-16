NHS England
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March was busiest month ever for A&Es amid meningitis outbreak
A&E waiting times have fallen to a five-year low, despite the NHS seeing record numbers of patients in March as the health service experienced a ‘prolonged winter’.
There were a record breaking 2.43 million total A&E attendances in March – 16,000 more than the previous record high in May 2024. Despite the bumper demand, almost four in five patients arriving in A&E were seen within four hours (77.1%) – the best performance since July 2021.
The record-breaking month was driven in part following reports of a meningitis outbreak mid-March, which saw a marked increase in demand.
It comes as England’s top doctor described the NHS as being ‘within touching distance’ of its elective recovery target.
The NHS continues to progress towards the target of 65% of patients treated within 18 weeks by the end of March — the first time this level will have been reached since November 2021. At the end of February, 62.6% of patients were waiting under 18 weeks, up 1.1 percentage points on January 2026.
The total waiting list decreased to 7.22 million in February 2026, with a decrease of 31,006 compared to January 2026 and more than 400,000 compared to July 2024.
NHS data also shows the NHS is diagnosing or giving cancer patients the all clear within four weeks more quickly than at any point on record.
More than four in five patients (80.5%) with suspected cancer received a diagnosis, or had cancer ruled out, within 28 days in February – the highest proportion in NHS history. In total, 208,293 patients received a result in the month.
Ambulance response times for the most serious incidents, such as suspected heart attacks and strokes, were also the fastest in almost five years, averaging 26:18 in March — the best performance since May 2021.
The NHS also carried out a record 29,863,709 tests and checks between March 2025 and February 2026, over one million more than the previous year.
This follows an announcement of 36 new and expanded Community Diagnostic Centres, backed by a £237 million government investment, to boost NHS diagnostic capacity and deliver more care in local communities.
NHS Deputy CEO and Medical Director Professor Meghana Pandit said: “I am incredibly proud of the work that NHS staff have put in over the past year to get us within touching distance of our elective recovery target.
“This progress has been achieved despite the busiest winter on record and disruption caused by industrial action. This shows the determination of staff to get back to delivering on their commitments no matter how challenging the circumstances have been.
“Pressure on services remain very high, with more people attending A&E in March than ever before, following prolonged winter demand.
“Despite this, NHS staff saw patients faster than at any point in recent years — as the NHS turnaround continues.”
Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “We inherited an NHS going through the worst crisis in its history after years of neglect. Today’s figures show just how far we’ve come.
“Through the government’s investment and modernisation – and thanks to the extraordinary effort of NHS staff across the country – waiting lists are down by over 400,000. We’re diagnosing or giving the all clear to a record number of cancer patients on time- something I am personally invested in as a kidney cancer survivor. Ambulance and A&E waits are both at their best for almost half a decade.
“Lots done and so much more to do. Despite record pressures and strikes, we have come within a cat’s whisker of the ambitious targets we set ourselves. But it’s not enough. There are still too many patients waiting far too long. The NHS is on the road to recovery, and my foot is pressing down hard on the accelerator.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/04/march-was-busiest-month-ever-for-aes-amid-meningitis-outbreak/
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