Marcus Bokkerink confirmed as the preferred candidate for Chair of the Competition and Markets Authority

Marcus Bokkerink has been announced as the preferred candidate for Chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today (Tuesday 31 May).

The CMA is a non-ministerial department responsible for enforcing competition and consumer law and carrying out investigations into mergers and markets. It has recently taken on new functions including the Office for the Internal Market (OIM). The Chair works with the board to set the overall strategic direction, provide strong leadership and develop a positive culture for the board and organisation.

Mr Bokkerink has 30 years of experience advising corporate executive teams and boards on strategies to build competitive advantage and harness digital technologies with a particular focus on industries that interact directly with consumers.

He retired in December 2020 as Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and since leaving BCG as Senior Partner Emeritus he has focused on investing in start-ups and challenger brands and mentoring the entrepreneurs who lead them. He has also worked as a Senior Advisor to BCG and a strategic advisor to a small number of corporates. He chairs the Development Board of Pembroke College, Cambridge.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Marcus will make an excellent addition to the CMA team, bolstering its work to promote competition and innovation to help grow our economy and ensure the best deals for consumers. There are many opportunities on the horizon and his appointment will help us to seize them.

Marcus Bokkerink said:

The CMA is a leader among its peers in promoting effective competition and protecting consumers. I am delighted to be asked to work with the outstanding team there and the Board to help it fulfil its expanded responsibilities.

The announcement follows an open competition for the role. The Business Secretary has invited the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee to hold a pre-appointment hearing and to report on Mr Bokkerink’s suitability for the post. This is in line with the government’s commitment to strengthen the role of Parliament in scrutinising major public appointments.

Pre-appointment hearings enable select committees to take evidence from preferred candidates for major public appointments before they are appointed. Hearings are in public and involve the select committee publishing a report setting out their views on the candidate’s suitability for the post. Pre-appointment hearings are non-binding, but ministers will consider the committee’s views before deciding whether to proceed with an appointment.