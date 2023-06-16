Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Maria Caulfield to face scrutiny from MPs on menopause and the workplace
The Women and Equalities Committee will scrutinise the Women’s and Health Minister Maria Caulfield MP and Work and Pensions Minister Mims Davies MP, in a session following-up on the Government’s response to the Committee’s menopause and the workplace report.
- Read the Government Repsonse [HTML]
- Read the Government Response [PDF]
- Read the Full Report (PDF)
- Read the Full Report (HTML)
- Read the Report Summary
- Inquiry: Menopause and the workplace
- Women and Equalities Committee
The session is an opportunity for MPs to assess whether the situation has improved since its report and scrutinise any action taken to date. Joining the Ministers on the witness panel is Menopause Employment Champion, Helen Tomlinson.
Issues likely to be discussed include:
- shortages in the supply of Hormonal Therapy Treatment (HRT) medication and the roll-out of the pre-payment certificate
- support for women in the workplace and their employers
- raising awareness of women's health and the menopause.
Published in July 2022, the Committee’s report called out the lack of employer support available for women with menopausal symptoms, which pushes skilled and experienced women out of work. Of the 12 recommendations put forward in the report, the Government accepted one. Committee Chair, Caroline Nokes MP, described the Government’s progress on reform as “glacial” and its response “complacent”.
The Committee held a follow-up session on the Government’s response in March with menopause experts and campaigners.
Witnesses
Tuesday 20 June 2023, Committee Room 5, Palace of Westminster
From 2pm:
- Maria Caulfield MP, Minister for Mental Health and Women’s Health Strategy, Department for Health and Social Care, and Minister for Women
- Mims Davies MP, Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression, Department for Work and Pensions
- Helen Tomlinson, Menopause Employment Champion and Head of Talent (UK and Ireland), The Adecco Group
Further information
- The Government’s response to the Committee’s report was published on 24 January 2023. Find out more in the news story.
- The Committee’s menopause and the workplace report was published on 28 July 2022. Find out more in the news story.
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/328/women-and-equalities-committee/news/195781/maria-caulfield-to-face-scrutiny-from-mps-on-menopause-and-the-workplace/
