WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Maria Exall is the new TUC President
Maria Exall has today (Thursday) been elected as the new President of the TUC at the union body’s annual conference in Brighton.
- CWU Greater London branch officer and chair of the TUC’s LGBT committee becomes new TUC President
- Maria’s priorities for the year ahead include campaigning for worker’s rights and equality for all
Maria, who is an officer in the Greater London branch of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), will serve in the role for a year and preside over the TUC Congress in September 2023. She will also chair the TUC’s general council and executive committee.
CWU activist
Maria joined the CWU in 1988 when she started with BT as a telecommunications engineer. Before this she was a care worker for people with learning disabilities and then in mental health, and a member of CoHSE, now UNISON.
As a CWU National Executive Council member for 14 years Maria negotiated for communication employers to actively recruit more women to engineering roles, as well as campaigning for greater diversity in the workplace.
Maria was chair of the CWU Political Committee and is currently the vice chair of Labour Unions (TULO)– the liaison organisation between the Labour Party and the Labour-affiliated trade unions.
TUC LGBT+ committee chair
Maria is the chair of the TUC’s lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT+) committee and is elected to represent LGBT trade unionists on the TUC’s general council and executive committee.
Speaking after her election as President, Maria Exall said:
“Every worker needs a trade union. In the current cost of living crisis, it is even more important that we stand together.
“Strong trade unions help build workplaces where all employees are respected and valued. When we look out for one another and stick together, then we are all better off. There is no place for prejudice at work. Our values are fairness and equality.”
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“We are so pleased to have Maria as our President for the next year. Maria brings her wealth of experience as a trade union activist to the pinnacle of the TUC general council.
“As a proud lesbian, she is our first out LGBT+ president and I know will do everything in her power to champion equality, at work and in society.
“Maria’s optimism, enthusiasm, and sheer human decency have won her respect and affection at the TUC and beyond. Those qualities will be essential at a time when working people face the longest, harshest squeeze on living standards in modern history, and our unions are fighting for a fair deal.”
Maria’s mother’s family emigrated from southern Italy and settled in east London, while her father’s family were based in south-east London. Maria remembers spending many hours of her childhood travelling back and forth through the Blackwall tunnel.
Maria has a PhD in philosophy and theology. She is a practising Catholic and an honorary fellow at the Centre for Catholic Social Thought and Practice at Durham University.
Editors note
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
CWU press office
pressofficer@cwu.org
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The cost of living emergency - in your area20/10/2022 16:05:00
This government’s failure to deal with the cost of living emergency is taking a heavy toll.
1 in 7 skipping meals and going without food – TUC mega poll reveals20/10/2022 12:15:00
1 in 7 people in the UK are skipping meals or going without food, a new TUC mega poll has revealed.
Patients Association - Enough's enough20/10/2022 10:25:00
Once again, an inquiry has found that maternity services have failed to deliver care safely, which has led to the deaths of dozens of babies and poor care for dozens more babies and their families.
LGA statement on reports of social care reform delays20/10/2022 09:15:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to reports of delays to social care reforms
NHS Confederation - Government must fund the NHS they're promising19/10/2022 16:10:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation outline funding priorities for considering in future UK and Welsh Government budgets, and areas for Senedd scrutiny.
CBI responds to September inflation data19/10/2022 14:15:00
Martin Sartorious, Principal Economist at the CBI, responds to September inflation data
CIPD - Over half of bosses agree with at least one form of monitoring for home workers18/10/2022 16:15:00
Majority of bosses agree with collecting information on home workers - CIPD/HiBob urge employers to be clear on what they are monitoring as hybrid working continues
LGA - Council cost pressures - a comment piece by Cllr James Jamieson18/10/2022 15:25:00
The news that government departments have been tasked with identifying efficiency savings from public sector budgets has sent a collective shiver down the spine of local government.
NHS Confederation - Government must be honest with the public about the NHS if further cuts are on the table18/10/2022 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the new Chancellor's statement on the government’s fiscal plan.