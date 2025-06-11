Marine Fund Scotland 2025-26 launches

Delivering Scotland’s Blue Economy Vision.

Applications will open for the fifth year of the Marine Fund Scotland yesterday.

The fund will make £14 million available in 2025-26 to help deliver Scotland’s Blue Economy Vision, transform the way the marine environment is used and how Scotland’s ‘blue’ resources are managed.

Eligible individuals, businesses, and organisations can apply for funding for new projects that will contribute to an innovative and sustainable marine economy, support coastal communities, and help Scotland reach net zero emissions.

Last year, a total of 67 projects received funding, with grants ranging from under £1,000 up to £1.6 million. These projects included the modernising of seafood processing facilities to reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency; the first Scottish facility to recycle mixed material from fishing and aquaculture nets and marine litter prevention; support for young fishers purchasing their first fishing vessel; and marine research and innovation to protect iconic wild salmon.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon said:

“Since 2021 the Marine Fund Scotland has awarded more than £55 million in grants to 330 projects, facilitating a total of £121 million of investment and supporting jobs and communities right around our coastline and throughout our islands. I urge all those with ideas for projects to help marine industries to evolve and flourish to apply.

“We are backing Scotland’s marine economy, which is crucial to the economic, social and cultural fabric of our rural, coastal and island communities. They now need the UK government to do the same and to provide Scotland with its fair share of funding.

“The UK Government recently announced a new £360 million Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund, and I am calling for a fair share of the budget allocation to be devolved. This multi-year funding will be key to delivering benefits for the marine economy and environment, as well as supporting coastal communities, for years to come. If this newly announced funding isn’t devolved to Scotland, it will duplicate the current funding programmes, causing stakeholder confusion and dilution of intended benefits.”

Donna Fordyce Chief Executive of Seafood Scotland said:

“The Marine Fund Scotland funding has been vital to not only retain existing markets for our premium Scottish seafood but to develop new markets to achieve the highest value for the industry. Funding also allowed Seafood Scotland to further develop the Seafood in Schools programme launching the Scottish Seafood Ambassador scheme and Teach the Teacher curriculum-linked educational resources. The aim is to increase consumption of our delicious seafood and highlight the sector as a career of choice; this is very relevant given the labour shortage the industry is currently facing.”

Background

Blue Economy Vision

Information on eligibility and how to apply can be found at: https://www.gov.scot/isbn/9781836916017

Details of all projects that have received grant funding from the Marine Fund Scotland to date can be found here: https://www.gov.scot/policies/marine-and-fisheries-grants/grants-awarded/