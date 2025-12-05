Marine plan for Shetland

Scotland’s first regional marine plan published.

A plan setting out how Shetland’s seas will be managed sustainably to support local communities, protect marine life and tackle climate change was published yesterday.

The Shetland Islands Regional Marine Plan, the first for Scotland, provides a framework for decisions on activities from fish farming to renewable energy up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

Developed by Shetland Islands Marine Planning Partnership with extensive community input the plan seeks to ensure waters off the Island remain clean, healthy and productive for future generations.

It includes guidance on:

protecting marine wildlife and ecosystems such as maerl and horse mussel beds, as well as internationally important seabird colonies and seal populations

climate change assessments for new developments

ensuring aquaculture and renewable energy projects deliver community benefits

requiring developers and marine users to consider the impacts on local communities, protected species and habitats before projects proceed.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, Gillian Martin said: "Shetland has a rich maritime heritage and its seas are vital to the local economy, culture and way of life.

“This plan demonstrates how local knowledge and national priorities can work together to protect the marine environment whilst, crucially, supporting our island communities to thrive.

“Shetland's approach to marine planning sets a strong example for sustainable development across Scotland."

Dr. Rachel Shucksmith from Shetland Islands Marine Planning Partnership said: "The Shetland Islands Regional Marine Plan ensures Shetland’s unique character and the importance of the marine environment to the islands’ economy, culture, and way of life is recognised in the marine planning process.

“It is built on a strong base of local evidence, gathered through collaboration with the Shetland community, industry partners, and local organisations. The plan will support the sustainable management of Shetland’s seas, enabling local data, knowledge, and values to be considered within decision-making.”

Background

Shetland Islands Regional Marine Plan

The Shetland Islands Marine Planning Partnership (SIMPP) is comprised of Shetland Islands Council and University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) Shetland. The partnership and the development of the plan has been guided by an SIMPP Advisory Group, made up of representatives from environmental, economic, and community & recreation sectors.