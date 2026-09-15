Scottish Government
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Marine Protected Areas consultation launched
Supporting sustainable fisheries, coastal communities, habitats and environment.
Fishers, coastal communities, marine and environmental groups are being invited to help shape the future management of Scotland's seas.
A consultation has been published on proposals for fisheries management measures for inshore Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and Priority Marine Feature (PMF) management areas in Scottish waters.
The proposed measures aim to protect important habitats and species while supporting sustainable fisheries and the coastal communities that depend on healthy, productive seas.
The consultation covers more than 160 sites and areas across inshore waters and will remain open until 18 January 2027, giving people a longer than usual opportunity to share their views.
There will be 26 in person drop-in events around the coast of Scotland and 17 online events for people to ask questions and provide support in responding to the consultation.
Scotland’s seas support a wealth of marine ecosystems. From ancient maerl beds and flame shell reefs to seagrass meadows and horse mussel beds, these habitats provide vital breeding, nursery and feeding grounds for a variety of marine life, which in turn support sustainable fisheries.
Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands Jim Fairlie yesterday said:
“Fishing is woven into the identity of so much of Scotland, sustaining families for generations, building local economies, and shaping the rhythm of life in our coastal communities. We know that any change to how our seas are managed touches something deeper than policy: it touches people's homes, their traditions, and their sense of place.
“However, we also know that marine ecosystems across the world face increasing pressures from climate change, ocean warming and habitat loss - and Scotland is not immune to these challenges. That’s why I am determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair and ensures they remain a source of prosperity for the nation, and especially for our island and coastal communities.
“Our seas are a shared resource, and protecting them properly means looking after fish stocks, habitats and the long-term future of the very industries that rely on healthy marine environments. Healthy seas are not separate from a healthy fishing industry, they are the foundation of it.
“The development of these proposals has been informed by years of engagement, scientific evidence gathering and discussion with representatives from the fishing industry, environmental organisations, coastal communities, local authorities, and other interested parties, meeting with them over 120 times in the last four years. I am extremely grateful to them for their contribution and look forward to continuing to work closely with them throughout the consultation period and beyond to ensure that we achieve an appropriate balance between environmental protection and the social and economic wellbeing of our coastal and island communities.
“Given the scale and complexity of the proposals, covering more than 160 sites and areas across Scotland’s inshore waters, the consultation has been extended beyond the standard duration and will run until January next year and I urge everyone with an interest to take part and help shape the future of our marine environment.”
Background
Proposed Fisheries Management Measures in Scottish Inshore Marine Protected Areas and Proposed Priority Marine Features Consultation
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/marine-protected-areas-consultation-launched/
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