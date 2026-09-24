Maritime Coastguard Agency celebrates World Maritime Day 2026

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has written to the International Maritime Organization on World Maritime Day.

On Thursday 24 September, International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states will come together to celebrate World Maritime Day 2026.

First celebrated in 1978, the important date provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the role and contribution of seafarers and the maritime industry to global trade and safety.

Across 2026 and 2027, World Maritime Day will focus on legislation and international maritime rules, enforcement and how training, technical assistance and knowledge provide for safer seas.

This year’s theme, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence”, describes much of the work of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), which develops maritime standards and puts them into practice through inspection, certification, counter-pollution and search and rescue, as well as seafarer support.

Over the past year, the MCA has redoubled its efforts with government, industry and international partners to ensure regulation remains aligned to a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Through its engagement with industry following adoption of the IMO’s MASS code, a rolling review of the seafarer syllabus, and hosting of the Paris MoU’s Annual Committee Meeting, the MCA maintains standards and supports innovation in the UK.

World Maritime Day 2026 also provides an opportunity to highlight the work of the UK Maritime Innovation Hub, which launched last year and was formally showcased in April. The hub supports early engagement between innovators and the regulator in areas including maritime autonomy (MASS), decarbonisation, and digitalisation technologies.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has written to IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez to mark the date and reaffirm the UK’s support for the IMO and its work.

Maritime Minister, Keir Mather said:

Seafarers keep Britain leading in global maritime - from the goods on our shelves to the people who travel by sea, our nation depends on them every single day. On World Maritime Day, I want to recognise their vital contribution and the MCA’s work to keep the UK at the cutting edge of maritime innovation. As we back new technology and set the standards for safer seas, we’re also building a maritime sector that offers young people exciting careers - so that we keep Britain leading on the water.

MCA Chief Executive Virginia McVea said:

World Maritime Day is an important opportunity for us to recognise the difference that international standards make when they’re supported by practical action. Across the MCA every day, colleagues work to turn policy into practice, delivering a safer working environment for seafarers and economic growth in maritime, all of which rely upon working closely with our partners. We support innovation, while maintaining safety and the environmental protections that are crucial to our future.

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