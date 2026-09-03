Maritime heroes honoured for inspiring the next generation of seafarers and supporting communities at sea

The 2026 recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal represent the very best of the UK's maritime sector, demonstrating exceptional service, dedication and leadership.

31-year-old Captain Joe Furness receives one of the highest maritime honours for encouraging millions of young people to pursue maritime careers, including through his popular social media channels

medal awarded to the first female captain in The Lundy Company’s history, Captain Martel Fursdon, for driving safer, more inclusive practices at sea and supporting more women to join the industry

Captain Brian Nibbs recognised for his exceptional work with maritime charities, including supporting the families of the L’Ecume II boating fatality and following a seafaring career spanning more than 5 decades

Eleven outstanding seafarers have today (3 September 2026) been recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty, receiving the prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service.

Merchant Navy Day celebrates the tireless contribution of the UK’s merchant seafarers and vital role they play in supporting global trade, tourism and national security. Operating commercial ships that transport passengers and goods around the world, merchant seafarers keep supply chains moving, drive economic growth and stand ready to support the nation in times of crisis and conflict.

Captain Joe Furness, aged 31, from Oldham, has encouraged millions of young people to pursue maritime careers through his popular social media channel JoeTheSailor, bringing a career in maritime to new, younger audiences. Initially inspired to pursue a career at sea through film, Captain Joe has also directly mentored over 100 cadets and junior officers into the industry.

His impact goes beyond education. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when 10 passengers on his ship developed the virus with limited medical support available, Captain Furness’s heroic care for those on board earned him an award from the Hong Kong Government.

Captain Furness

Captain Joe Furness said:

It’s an incredible honour to be recognised and a genuinely humbling surprise. My main focus has always been to open up our world to people who don’t know much about shipping and to make sure new cadets feel supported. Having that education and mentoring work recognised at this level is amazing. It’s a huge privilege to represent the modern Merchant Navy.

Captain Martel Fursdon became the first female captain in The Lundy Company’s history and has spent her career championing safer, more inclusive seas ever since.

She built a mentoring network for women rising through the ranks and has personally mentored a number of female officers. Martel has also played a pivotal role when it comes to safety, including rewriting safety guidance across 15 ships. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she supported mass repatriation efforts for stranded seafarers.

Captain Fursdon

Captain Martel Fursdon said:

I’m incredibly touched, honoured and still somewhat in disbelief to be awarded the Merchant Navy Medal. It has always stood for service, dedication and commitment, often carried out quietly and away from the public eye, so to receive this recognition is humbling. As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry, this means even more to me. I hope it shows that hard work and determination can open doors once thought closed and if it inspires even one young woman to believe she belongs in this industry, I’ll be incredibly proud.

Others honoured today include Captain Brian Nibbs, 87, from Jersey, who is being recognised for unwavering voluntary service to the maritime sector, following a career as a seafarer spanning 5 decades. This includes his compassionate support of the families affected by the L’Ecume II boating fatality, where three fishermen tragically lost their lives off the coast of Jersey in 2022.

From cadet to Harbour Master, Captain Nibbs has spent a lifetime devoted to the sea, first setting sail with Ellerman Lines in 1955 and going on to earn his Foreign-Going Master’s Certificate and captaining vessels including the Fleur Des Iles. In 1997, he was sworn in as Harbour Master of Jersey, a role he held until his retirement in 2004 and he has since continued to serve his community, dedicating his time to maritime charities across Jersey.

A career highlight for Captain Brian Nibbs includes sailing from the Panama Canal to Sydney in the 1960s, navigating by the stars alone and before GPS existed.

Captain Nibbs

Maritime Minister Keir Mather said:

I’m extremely proud of the UK Merchant Navy and this year’s recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal represent the very best of the maritime sector, demonstrating exceptional service, dedication and leadership. People across the Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets play a vital role in keeping the UK economy moving and supporting coastal communities, often in demanding and challenging conditions. Their bravery and dedication are truly inspiring.

Stuart Rivers, CEO of Merchant Navy Welfare Board, said:

Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal. Each year we see the very best of the UK’s maritime community recognised for their service. This year is no different as we celebrate eleven recipients of the Medal who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. It’s humbling to read the citations and see how these remarkable individuals have contributed to the sector and changed the lives of others for the better. Thank you for your outstanding service.

Recipients of the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service will be presented with their medal in a state ceremony later in the year.

See the full list of Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service recipients for 2026.