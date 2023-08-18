Association for Project Management
Markers sought for APM Project Management Qualification Pilot
Association for Project Management (APM) is seeking subject matter experts to be involved in qualification and assessment development.
The organisation is inviting people to apply for a contracted role, marking submissions for its redeveloped Project Management Qualification pilot.
APM wants to hear from suitably qualified and experienced project professionals who are interested in getting involved in this area of work.
Applicants must have:
- a project management qualification (preferably an APM qualification)
- occupational competence in a project professional capacity (preferably within the last five years)
- the ability to work to tight deadlines
- a home computer or laptop with broadband internet connection and a private email address
In addition, applicants must be available for the whole week of 2 October - 6 October 2023 (inclusive) to perform marking activities. Training for the role will be provided.
The deadline for submissions is 09:00 BST on Monday 11 September. Read the full job description here, or register your interest by emailing mailto:pmq@apm.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/markers-sought-for-apm-project-management-qualification-pilot/
