NEPO
|Printable version
Market Consultation: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
NEPO has invited suppliers to participate in market consultation activity, to help shape a new procurement solution to enable longer-term investment in the regional electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).
This investment is needed to upgrade, operate and maintain the current network and to allow its expansion to grow a sustainable long-term future.
We will be holding a market consultation session on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at 10:00 – 11:00 via Microsoft Teams. Suppliers wishing to register attendance must do so in writing to Michelle Armstrong (fleet@nepo.org) no later than 17:30 on Monday 24 April 2023.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/market-consultation-nepo232-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure
|
Latest News from
NEPO
Two North East local authorities trial HVO in diesel engines30/03/2023 14:15:00
Your NRG, sole supplier NEPO307 Liquid Fuels, is trialling the supply of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel at Northumberland County Council and Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council to power a number of street sweepers and refuse collection vehicles.
NEPO and Oxygen Finance support Gateshead Warm Spaces24/03/2023 14:15:00
NEPO has teamed up with their early payment service supplier, Oxygen Finance, to provide free multi-purpose chargers for Gateshead Council’s Warm Spaces.
NEPO Business Club: Bid-Writing Masterclass (Jan - March)16/12/2022 15:43:00
Learn how to successfully compete for public sector opportunities.
North East organisations champion small businesses at Houses of Parliament reception12/12/2022 11:15:00
NEPO and Bloom Procurement Services have championed the role of small businesses in public procurement at a Houses of Parliament event.
Market Consultation: NEPO513 Legal Services23/11/2022 14:15:00
NEPO has invited suppliers to participate in market consultation activity, to help shape a new procurement solution that will provide legal services.
NEPO Awarded Advanced Good Work Pledge09/11/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has been awarded the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s Advanced Good Work Pledge.
North East councils unveil plans to transform how they do business18/10/2022 11:15:00
The North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) and twelve North East local authorities have launched Open, a new e-procurement platform that will transform how businesses find and bid for competitive opportunities.
Selection Questionnaire: NEPO207 Building Construction Works10/10/2022 14:15:00
NEPO has issued an online Selection Questionnaire as the first stage of a two-stage process for a new solution covering the provision of building construction works.