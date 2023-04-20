Market Consultation: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

NEPO has invited suppliers to participate in market consultation activity, to help shape a new procurement solution to enable longer-term investment in the regional electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).

This investment is needed to upgrade, operate and maintain the current network and to allow its expansion to grow a sustainable long-term future.

We will be holding a market consultation session on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at 10:00 – 11:00 via Microsoft Teams. Suppliers wishing to register attendance must do so in writing to Michelle Armstrong (fleet@nepo.org) no later than 17:30 on Monday 24 April 2023.