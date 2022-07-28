NEPO
|Printable version
Market Consultation: NEPO233 Retrofit and Decarbonisation Works
NEPO has invited contractors to participate in market consultation activity to help shape a new procurement solution for the provision of retrofit and decarbonisation services within the North East region.
Market consultation activity:
- NEPO intend to issue a soft market testing exercise to assess interest in the tendering opportunity and gain information and insight from the market to assist in tender design. Deadline for completion is 12:00 on Friday 12 August 2022. The questionnaire can be downloaded via this link: https://www.nepo.org/download.ashx?ref=7dc7538f41cbee2be86aa2559ade080c. For submission instructions please refer to the document.
- It is anticipated that NEPO will also host market consultation session(s), provisionally scheduled for Monday 22 August 2022. These sessions will provide a platform to discuss NEPO’s proposed approach and provide suppliers with the opportunity to provide further feedback.
It is anticipated that tender documentation will be issued September 2022, with the solution to commence from January 2023.
To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/market-consultation-nepo233-retrofit-and-decarbonisation-works
|
Latest News from
NEPO
Introducing our Annual Report22/07/2022 09:15:00
The Collaborative Procurement Performance Report 2021/22 is now available to download.
Tender opportunity: NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment21/07/2022 11:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering support services for the built environment.
Oxygen Finance publish analysis of local authority spending08/07/2022 11:15:00
Oxygen Finance, sole supplier to NEPO521 Early Payment Service, has launched their latest Almanac, a Third Party Spend review of 2019 to 2021 in partnership with EY.
Tender opportunity: NEPO529 Events Management & Infrastructure24/06/2022 12:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of events management and infrastructure services.
North East councils deliver social value by paying small businesses early05/05/2022 14:15:00
North East councils are leading the way in helping small businesses get paid faster, supported by NEPO.
NEPO scoops National Social Value Award29/04/2022 11:15:00
NEPO have been crowned winners of the Best Public Sector Project Award at the National Social Value Awards 2022.
Tender opportunity: NEPO214 Grounds Maintenance Equipment and Plant27/04/2022 09:15:00
NEPO, working in partnership with TPPL, has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of grounds maintenance equipment and plant.
NEPO recognised in Social Value Awards 2022 shortlist20/04/2022 11:15:00
We are finalists in the National Social Value Awards 2022!