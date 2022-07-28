Market Consultation: NEPO233 Retrofit and Decarbonisation Works

NEPO has invited contractors to participate in market consultation activity to help shape a new procurement solution for the provision of retrofit and decarbonisation services within the North East region.

Market consultation activity:

NEPO intend to issue a soft market testing exercise to assess interest in the tendering opportunity and gain information and insight from the market to assist in tender design. Deadline for completion is 12:00 on Friday 12 August 2022 . The questionnaire can be downloaded via this link: https://www.nepo.org/download.ashx?ref=7dc7538f41cbee2be86aa2559ade080c. For submission instructions please refer to the document.

It is anticipated that NEPO will also host market consultation session(s), provisionally scheduled for Monday 22 August 2022. These sessions will provide a platform to discuss NEPO's proposed approach and provide suppliers with the opportunity to provide further feedback.

It is anticipated that tender documentation will be issued September 2022, with the solution to commence from January 2023.

To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.