Market Consultation: NEPO513 Legal Services

NEPO has invited suppliers to participate in market consultation activity, to help shape a new procurement solution that will provide legal services.

Market consultation activity:

We have issued a soft market testing questionnaire to assess interest in the tendering opportunity and gain information and insight from the market to assist the tender design. The questionnaire has been published via Open (www.open-uk.org) with a completion deadline of midday Friday 2 December 2022 . Suppliers wishing to access the questionnaire must first register on Open (registration is free of charge). Guidance for how to create an account are included within the Supplier Hub. If you require further support, please email open.support@nepo.org.

Market consultation sessions will take place w/c Monday 5 December 2022 and will be advertised via this link. Suppliers wishing to register attendance must do so in writing to Stephanie Westgarth (stephanie.westgarth@nepo.org) no later than midday Friday 2 December 2022.

NEPO plans to issue tender documentation in March 2023. NEPO513 Legal Services will commence from September 2023 and will be available for use by public sector organisations across the UK.

