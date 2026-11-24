UK food and drink businesses to benefit from new export opportunities as Baroness Hayman strengthens trade ties with the Philippines and Vietnam.

British farmers and meat producers are set to benefit from stronger ties with Vietnam and the Philippines following Biosecurity and Trade Minister Baroness Hayman’s trade visit to the countries.

Baroness Hayman led a delegation of 14 British business representatives from across the seafood, meat, animal protein and whisky sectors to unlock new export opportunities for British business for these new and fast-growing markets.

Pork producers at home will benefit from the Minister’s successful re-opening of the Vietnamese market to exports of UK Processed Animal Protein.

A valuable by-product of the UK meat sector used in animal and fish feed, this has been an industry priority for years. This market is worth an estimated £70 million over five years to exporters.

The Minister also secured a regionalisation agreement ensuring British businesses can continue to sell pork to the Philippines in the event of an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak. This is a critical move as Philippines has grown to become the UK’s second largest pork market outside the European Union.

Top UK exports to the Philippines already include pork, animal feed, whisky, and processed foods. This agreement will protect future exports of British pork to the Philippines worth an estimated £172 million over five years.

British pork products are produced to the highest welfare, environmental, and food safety standards, so British producers are well positioned to meet growing demand in the region.

Biosecurity and Trade Minister Baroness Hayman yesterday said:

This mission is a big win for the UK’s farms and businesses. Securing the reopening of this priority market in Vietnam and protecting British pork exports to the Philippines will drive growth, while improving stability and export opportunities for UK food and drink producers. We have opened up choices for consumers and created more opportunities for producers in both countries, ensuring the benefits will be felt right down to the supermarket checkout.

Jonathan Eckley, Director of International Trade Development, AHDB, yesterday said:

These markets are so important to UK exporters. Representing the red meat and dairy sector, it is really clear to us how crucial being able to send products to these partners is. Trade missions like the one we were delighted to join Baroness Hayman on are critical in building relationships and long-term benefits for our red meat and dairy sectors. We look forward to continuing working with the wider industry and government to maximise export opportunities for our sectors.

John Powell, Chief Executive of the British Meat Processors Association, yesterday said:

The opening of new export markets provides opportunity for our meat processors to export our fantastic meat products which are sourced from British livestock and farmed to high welfare and environmental standards. The access to new markets also provides confidence to our industry that British products such as our high-quality pork are welcomed and appreciated across the world. We are delighted to have worked closely with Defra on achieving access to this new market and look forward to further success arising from our continued fruitful cooperation.

From 9-14 November in cities from Manila to Hanoi, this trade mission created new commercial opportunities for UK exporters. By showcasing British food and drink, making introductions and putting businesses directly in front of decisionmakers, this mission has helped unlocked fast-growing markets for UK industry.

Vietnam is the UK’s sixth-largest destination for seafood exports, with wider UK–Vietnam agricultural trade valued at £779.2 million a year.

During the visit, UK and Vietnamese businesses and officials came together to discuss ways they can take full advantage of the 2025 free trade agreement between the two nations.

Vietnamese seafood, coffee, cashew nuts, and other high-quality products are enjoyed by consumers across the UK. Therefore, finding ways to capitalise on this agreement ensures resilient supply chains and enhances consumer choice at home.

Building on the recent successes of the Environment Secretary’s trade visit to India, these strengthened trade relationships support food security, strong standards and resilient supply chains.

Yet more export opportunities for high-quality British produce have been created. This demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to securing better trade deals for farmers and food producers, ensuring growth in every postcode.

Further Information

The UK has never had a breakout of African Swine Fever (ASF). A regionalisation agreement is a trade arrangement where importing countries agree to restrict trade measures only to the affected regions of a country, rather than banning imports from the entire country if an ASF outbreak occurs in future.

In practice, this means:

If ASF is detected in one region or county of a pork-exporting country, exports from that affected area are stopped.

Pork from disease-free regions can continue to be exported.

Trading partners formally recognise the exporting country’s disease-control, surveillance and zoning systems.

Further quotes

Andrew Brown, FABRA member and managing director of Advanced Proteins yesterday said:

FABRA are delighted by the reopening of the Vietnam market to UK exports. This has historically been a vital export destination for the protein sector; the industry has felt the impact of its effective overnight closure more than three years ago. This is a significant achievement; we would like to recognise the outstanding work of Baroness Hayman and the wider team in securing the reopening of the market. Their efforts have helped restore an important trading route and demonstrate the value and importance of the animal protein (PAP) sector to both UK agriculture and international trade. The reopening of Vietnam provides renewed opportunities for growth and reinforces the long-term importance of export markets to the sustainability and success of the UK rendering and protein industries.

Alistair Collins, Director at J.G. Pears, yesterday said: