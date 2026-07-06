Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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Marking Alcohol Awareness Week 2026
APCC Addictions and Substance Abuse Joint Leads are supporting Alcohol Awareness Week 2026 (6-12 July) to raise awareness of alcohol-related harms and concerns about recent policy changes. Marking the week, David Sidwick and Joy Allen said:
“Alcohol lowers inhibitions and is associated with a range of harms, including crime, anti-social behaviour, public disorder, illness and, at worst, death. It serves as a factor in 39% of all violent crimes in England and Wales. Public services, including police and the criminal justice system, face increased demand as a result.
“The theme for this year’s Alcohol Awareness Week is ‘alcohol and me’, exploring how alcohol can affect our lives. Alcohol can feel like an inevitable part of life when it is glamourised and advertised throughout our media and is becoming more accessible than ever before. Rapid online alcohol delivery services are being used to access cheap alcohol quickly and regularly, and products are being designed and marketed to appeal to young people and children. This comes as the government continues to implement changes recommended by a Taskforce chaired by the hospitality industry, that will loosen restrictions on premises serving alcohol so venues can serve for longer, cheaper, and with increased capacity.
“Ahead of the summer events season and the World Cup, all this leads to a dangerous concoction which can lead to violence, threats to community safety and vulnerable people, increases in health-risks for those with alcohol dependency and encouragement of unhealthy and dangerous behaviours amongst children. Public protection must be prioritised above the supposed economic benefits of deregulating access to alcohol; the government must control the rapid delivery and marketing of alcohol, and licenced premises must be incentivised to provide safe environments for staff, customers and local communities.”
Notes
- Joy Allen is PCC for Durham
- David Sidwick is PCC for Dorset
- The 39% statistic is taken from ONS Nature of crime: violence, March 2025
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/marking-alcohol-awareness-week-2026/
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