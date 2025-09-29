Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Marking National Police Memorial Day 2025
National Police Memorial Day is held annually to remember police officers who have died or been killed on or in the line of duty. Organised by the Police Remembrance Trust, this year’s event is in Coventry, culminating with a service at the city’s Cathedral.
Marking the day, APCC Chair Emily Spurrell yesterday said:
“Today is an opportunity for us to remember and pay tribute to all those police officers who have died or been killed keeping others safe. On behalf of the APCC and all its members, I’d like to thank them for their duty which will not be forgotten, and to recognise the bravery and courage of all those who serve in policing.
“Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues who have lost loved ones.”
West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, is representing the APCC at the Memorial Day service at Coventry Cathedral. She yesterday said:
“National Police Memorial Day is a powerful reminder each year of the risks we ask police officers to take every day on our behalf.
“It is an honour to represent the APCC and all Police and Crime Commissioners as those from across policing gather to recognise and remember the sacrifice of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. That sacrifice is not forgotten, and I extend my deepest sympathies to their families, friends and colleagues.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/marking-national-police-memorial-day-2025/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Victims Leads comment on Suzy Lamplugh Trust update on police response to stalking29/09/2025 16:20:00
The Suzy Lamplugh Trust has released a report a year on from the publication of findings following its super complaint on the police response stalking.
APCC comment following introduction of Hillsborough Law17/09/2025 10:20:00
APCC yesterday commented following introduction of Hillsborough Law.
APCC Chair comments on HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s annual State of Policing report11/09/2025 17:05:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell commented on the findings of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s State of Policing 2024-25 report
APCC comment following the appointment of new Victims’ Commissioner05/09/2025 13:20:00
PCCs Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday responded to the announcement of the new Victims’ Commissioner, APCC victims leads.
APCC Joint Local Policing Lead: How PCCs are driving action against anti-social behaviour04/09/2025 16:20:00
Anti-social behaviour (ASB) is a significant public concern in England and Wales. As shown in YouGov research conducted for Resolve, more than one in four people feel unsafe where they live, with 11% experiencing ASB at least weekly, and 14% saying it has affected their mental health. These statistics will come as no surprise to many, but they illustrate the unacceptable level of ASB being experienced across the country.
APCC Criminal Justice leads comment on the Sentencing Bill03/09/2025 15:25:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, Danielle Stone and Alison Hernandez comment on the Sentencing Bill
APCC response to new police guidance on disclosure of suspects’ details13/08/2025 14:10:00
Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), Emily Spurrell responds to the new national interim guidance that has come into effect for police forces regarding In the disclosure of suspects’ details. In response
APCC comment on police forces’ progress in improving their response to stalking06/08/2025 10:20:00
The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) has published a progress report (1 August 2025) on police forces’ actions in response to recommendations following the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super-complaint on stalking.