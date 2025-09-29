Marking National Police Memorial Day 2025

National Police Memorial Day is held annually to remember police officers who have died or been killed on or in the line of duty. Organised by the Police Remembrance Trust, this year’s event is in Coventry, culminating with a service at the city’s Cathedral.

Marking the day, APCC Chair Emily Spurrell yesterday said:

“Today is an opportunity for us to remember and pay tribute to all those police officers who have died or been killed keeping others safe. On behalf of the APCC and all its members, I’d like to thank them for their duty which will not be forgotten, and to recognise the bravery and courage of all those who serve in policing. “Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues who have lost loved ones.”

West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, is representing the APCC at the Memorial Day service at Coventry Cathedral. She yesterday said: