Marking Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025

Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025 (23-29 June) is held annually to celebrate local, community and neighbourhood policing. Marking the week, APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Chris Nelson and Matt Storey recently said:

“Neighbourhood Policing is the bedrock of policing in England and Wales, so we are pleased to highlight the vital role neighbourhood officers, Police Community Support Officers and volunteers play in keeping communities safe, earning public trust and fostering fruitful community engagement.

“We know the public places great value on the provision of visible and accessible policing which is why Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors support the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee designed to strengthen and professionalise community policing. The Guarantee not only promises 13,000 additional neighbourhood officers on our streets by 2029, but also bespoke training for neighbourhood policing teams to provide them with the specialist skills and tools to connect with and deliver tangible improvements for communities.

“PCCs will work with chief constables on the public’s behalf to ensure forces make neighbourhood policing the priority communities want it to be.”