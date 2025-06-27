Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Marking Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025
Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025 (23-29 June) is held annually to celebrate local, community and neighbourhood policing. Marking the week, APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Chris Nelson and Matt Storey recently said:
“Neighbourhood Policing is the bedrock of policing in England and Wales, so we are pleased to highlight the vital role neighbourhood officers, Police Community Support Officers and volunteers play in keeping communities safe, earning public trust and fostering fruitful community engagement.
“We know the public places great value on the provision of visible and accessible policing which is why Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors support the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee designed to strengthen and professionalise community policing. The Guarantee not only promises 13,000 additional neighbourhood officers on our streets by 2029, but also bespoke training for neighbourhood policing teams to provide them with the specialist skills and tools to connect with and deliver tangible improvements for communities.
“PCCs will work with chief constables on the public’s behalf to ensure forces make neighbourhood policing the priority communities want it to be.”
Notes
- Matt Storey is APCC Joint Lead on Local Policing, and PCC for Cleveland
- Chris Nelson is APCC Joint Lead on Local Policing, and PCC for Gloucestershire
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC leads comment on the Comprehensive Spending Review12/06/2025 11:15:00
APCC Joint Leads for Funding and Finance, Roger Hirst and Joy Allen, have commented following publication of the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review.
Marking Volunteers’ Week 202503/06/2025 16:20:00
Kate Green, APCC joint lead on Mental Health and Custody, yesterday marked the start of Volunteers’ Week 2025 (2-8 June).
APCC leads respond to London Drugs Commission report29/05/2025 09:10:00
APCC joint leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse, PCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick responded to the independent London Drugs Commission’s report into the effectiveness of the UK’s drug laws, focusing on cannabis
APCC response to Gauke sentencing review26/05/2025 09:20:00
APCC Joint Leads on Criminal Justice, Donna Jones and Danielle Stone, commented on the publication of David Gauke’s independent review of sentencing in England and Wales and the government’s response,
Evaluation of equipping police with naloxone counter-opioid antidote14/05/2025 10:20:00
A Home Office-commissioned evaluation has been published of equipping police officers in England and Wales with naloxone which can save lives when administered as an antidote to an opioid overdose.
Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week 202513/05/2025 10:20:00
Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 runs from 12 to 18 May. It is held each year by the Mental Health Foundation to raise awareness of mental health and promote mental wellbeing for all.
Police and retailer collaboration brings down organised crime groups09/05/2025 11:10:00
A national policing intelligence unit set up in partnership with retailers to tackle organised retail crime has been operational one year (1 May) and continues to reap results, identifying and bringing to justice crime groups responsible for £8m financial impact of offending
New measures to sanction offenders who refuse to attend sentencing hearings09/05/2025 10:10:00
Joint APCC Leads for Victims, Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody, responded to the publication of the Victims and Courts Bil
HMICFRS review of police handling of intelligence during 2024 disorder09/05/2025 09:10:00
HMICFRS has published the second part of its review of the police response to the public disorder during summer 2024, looking at police use of intelligence, the impact of online content and social media, and the effectiveness of subsequent crime investigations.