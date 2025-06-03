Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Marking Volunteers’ Week 2025
Marking the start of Volunteers’ Week 2025 (2-8 June), Kate Green, APCC joint lead on Mental Health and Custody, yesterday said:
“The voluntary work of Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) is vital to ensuring public confidence in the treatment of those held in custody by the police. Their unannounced visits to check that detainees’ rights are upheld and that they are dealt with fairly, with dignity and in safe conditions are key in supporting Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors in their statutory duty to have a custody visiting scheme in place.
“As Volunteers’ Week gets underway across the UK, I’d like to thank all those who give their time to assist us in assuring transparency in police custody arrangements and help us hold our local forces to account. Their important work making sure the entitlements of those in custody are observed promotes public trust in policing. As police custody is largely an unseen area of policing, I am pleased to take this opportunity to celebrate the achievements of ICVs publicly.
“I wish to also acknowledge the Independent Custody Visiting Association which does so much to support ICV schemes up and down the country.”
