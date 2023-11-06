Marriage Allowance: find out if you could be better off in just 30 seconds

HMRC's online Marriage Allowance calculator tells couples instantly how much they could reduce their annual income tax bill by.

Couples who are married or in a civil partnership are being urged by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to spend just 30 seconds to see if they can claim Marriage Allowance and boost their finances by up to £252 a year.

By using HMRC’s online Marriage Allowance calculator during Talk Money Week, couples can find out instantly if they are eligible.

Couples who may be unaware that they could claim include those where one partner is working and the other has income less than their personal allowance of £12,570, including those who:

have retired

have given up work to care for children or elderly relatives

are unable to work because of long term health conditions

have a part time job

have a low paid job

It is quick and easy to claim Marriage Allowance for free via GOV.UK. Applying directly on GOV.UK means couples will receive 100% of the tax relief due.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said:

The Marriage Allowance calculator helps couples to find out in seconds how much they stand to benefit. Check today and claim right away. It’s a quick and easy process that’s worth up to £252 a year. Search ‘Marriage Allowance’ on GOV.UK for more information.

With around 68% of people in their sixties married or in Civil Partnerships, many people in this age group may not realise they can claim Marriage Allowance if they have retired and their partner is still working.

UK Men’s Sheds, a charity which brings together retired men to meet at community workshops, is flagging this with their members.

Charlie Bethel, Chief Officer, UK Men’s Sheds, said:

If you have retired and your partner is still working, you may not realise that you could apply for Marriage Allowance. As a charity that brings retired men together, we are urging our members throughout the UK to invest the 30 seconds of time it takes to find out if they can claim.

Marriage Allowance saves couples money by allowing the lower or non-earner to reduce the amount of tax their partner pays. Most people have a Personal Allowance, normally £12,570 – the amount of income they do not have to pay tax on. Marriage Allowance lets the lower earner transfer £1,260 of their Personal Allowance to their husband, wife or civil partner.

This can reduce their tax by up to £252 annually. If eligible, couples can also backdate their claim for the previous 4 tax years and receive a lump-sum payment worth more than £1,000.

To benefit from the tax relief, one partner must have income less than £12,570 and the higher earning partner’s income must be between £12,571 and £50,270 (£43,662 in Scotland). HMRC has produced a YouTube video to explain who is eligible and how to apply.

Marriage Allowance – who is eligible and how to apply

Further information

More information about Marriage Allowance

Marriage Allowance lets individuals transfer 10% of their tax-free Personal Allowance. The maximum amount that can be transferred to their husband, wife or civil partner is dependent on the Personal Allowance for that tax year.

Tax Year Marriage Allowance amount 2023/24 £252 2022/23 £252 2021/22 £252 2020/21 £250 2019/20 £250



In Scotland, couples can benefit from Marriage Allowance if the partner with the higher income pays income tax at the starter, basic rate or intermediate rate – which typically means their income is between £12,571 and £43,662.