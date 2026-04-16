Martyn's Law guidance published to help businesses

Major venues and events will be better equipped to protect the public from terrorism, as new guidance to support the implementation of Martyn’s Law is published yesterday.

The guidance sets out clear steps for businesses. This includes for smaller premises like shops and restaurants with 200-799 people, to ensure evacuation routes are in place, staff know how to swiftly implement a lockdown in their building, and staff know how to quickly communicate with their customers were an attack to occur.

Larger premises and events like concerts and sports stadiums, where 800 or more people will be present, will be required to take further steps to reduce their vulnerability to acts of terrorism – such as having CCTV, bag search policies, or vehicle checks where appropriate.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 also known as Martyn’s Law, is named in tribute to Martyn Hett, one of the 22 victims of the horrific Manchester arena attack.

The act will come into effect after an implementation period of at least 24 months from Royal Assent, giving organisations time to understand their new obligations and prepare.

The major milestone comes as the threat from terrorism endures and evolves, with a rise in attacks from individuals who are not formally part of an existing terrorist group making it harder for the police to detect and investigate. Since the start of 2020, MI5 and the police have disrupted 19 late-stage attack plots and intervened in many hundreds of developing threats.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, said:

Martyn’s Law will help to save lives by making sure venues are ready to act if the worst happens. Yesterday’s guidance is a significant step toward turning the law into action, giving organisations clear, straightforward advice to protect the public. I pay tribute to Figen Murray, whose dedication was instrumental in bringing this landmark law into existence.

Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett said:

This represents another significant milestone for the Martyn’s Law campaign and will provide the clarity for venues and events within scope to begin to implement proportionate measures set out within Martyn’s Law. We must now ensure everyone is aware of what is required and to make public spaces more secure from the impact of a terrorist attack, so no family has to endure the lasting pain that mine and 21 others have gone through.

By providing practical advice and clear instructions to meet the requirements set out in the act, it empowers organisations to take proportionate steps to protect lives and improve emergency preparedness - helping to keep both staff and visitors safe across the UK.

It is designed to explain the act’s requirements in a way that works for all and reflects the government’s clear intent that those responsible for premises and events in scope can comply without needing to buy specialist or consultancy services.

It provides advice and illustrative examples to help those with responsibilities under the legislation.

Michelle Russell, Chief Executive of the Security Industry (SIA) said:

Yesterday was an important milestone. As the regulator of Martyn’s law, the SIA’s approach will be driven by public protection objectives. Our focus will be to ensure compliance with the requirements set out in the legislation and Home Office section 27 guidance published yesterday. This guidance will enable us as the independent regulator to take decisions on whether premises and events in scope have taken the steps, they need to comply and play our part in bringing about improvements to protective security across the UK.

Jon Savell, Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare said:

This is legislation borne out of tragedy, and from the tenacity of people personally affected by horrific events, and we remain humbled by their drive to work with authorities to ensure what they went through won’t happen to others. Securing public spaces so people can enjoy events and social activities free from the fear of the enduring threat of terrorism is something Counter Terrorism Policing has long championed - the new guidance from government to help venues fulfil that legal duty is a welcomed step. We know that it’s not a one-size-fits all when it comes to safety; Martyn’s Law takes account of that, with different measures depending on the size and type of venue. We will continue to support the implementation of this legislation as it’s introduced.

A case study for a 400-seater restaurant may look like the following example.

Evacuation: such as one route through the main entrance that leads onto a public pavement and another through a side door that leads into a different area.

Invacuation: for example, bring individuals into the main restaurant area and, if needed, into a variety of staff areas.

Lockdown: this could require nominated individuals knowing when (i.e. when their shift manager instructs them to) and how to quickly lock doors, close window shutters and turn off lights.

Communication: this might be met by ensuring staff know who will enact procedures (shift manager) and planning how to communicate with customers present at the restaurant, were an attack to occur.

Training and awareness: such as providing new members of staff with a short awareness briefing on the restaurant’s procedures at induction, alongside health and fire safety inputs.

Review: the procedures should be kept under appropriate review, for example reviewed annually or when there is any significant change in the restaurants set up .

As the regulator, the Security Industry Authority will support, advise and guide those responsible for premises and events in meeting the requirements of this legislation.

The law delivers on the Prime Minister’s personal promise to Martyn’s mother, Figen Murray, who was the driving force in campaigning for this legislation in her son’s memory.

Bob Eastwood, Head of Security and Safety Operations at the English Football League (EFL), said:

We support this new guidance, which will play an important role in preparing EFL Clubs and other organisations for compliance with the requirements of Martyn’s Law. We believe the guidance to be proportionate and deliverable for our clubs, as part of their ongoing and vital work to prepare staff and keep attendees at their matches safe.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association & Chair of the UK Door Security Association said:

The release of the guidance for the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, known as Martyn’s Law, marks an important step forward in strengthening the safety and resilience of public spaces across the UK. It provides a clear and proportionate framework to help venues better prepare for and respond to the evolving threat of terrorism. The Night Time Industries Association, alongside key stakeholders, has worked closely with the Home Office and government partners to help shape guidance that is both practical and accessible for businesses of all sizes. Ensuring the voice of the sector has been reflected throughout has been critical to making the framework workable on the ground. We welcome this collaborative approach and the commitment shown across industry and government to get this right. We will continue to support our members in understanding and implementing the requirements, helping to build a safer, more prepared night-time economy while protecting the vibrancy that defines it.

Lucy Whing, Operations Policy Lead at the British Retail Consortium, said:

Retailers are committed to keeping people safe, and this guidance is a valuable step in helping businesses to prepare for potential threats.

Anne Marie Chebib, Chair of the United Kingdom Crowd Management Association, said: