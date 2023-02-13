Department for Work and Pensions
Mary Starks appointed to lead review of The Pensions Regulator
The review will examine how TPR is performing its role and where it can improve, providing greater efficiency and value to taxpayers.
The Department for Work and Pensions has announced the appointment of Mary Starks to lead a review of The Pensions Regulator (TPR).
This is in line with the expectation that public bodies are reviewed each Parliament. The Minister for Pensions has asked Starks to aim to deliver the report in May 2023.
Stark’s previous experience includes serving as executive member of the Board and Director of Competition and Chief Economist at the Financial Conduct Authority. She has also served as Executive Director of Ofgem, focussed on innovation, customer behaviour and safeguarding public confidence while moving towards a net zero carbon and digitalised energy system.
Minister for Pensions Laura Trott MP MBE said:
All public bodies must ensure that they are accountable and working for taxpayers.
Mary Starks has a background working in the regulatory sector and with public bodies, which will help her to deliver effective recommendations.
TPR Lead Reviewer Mary Starks said:
I am delighted to be appointed to lead this review. The Pensions Regulator plays a vital role protecting the interests of savers and ensuring employees benefit from workplace pensions.
As well as drawing on my own regulatory experience, I look forward to hearing from stakeholders from across the pensions sector and working closely with the teams at DWP and TPR.
The lead reviewer aims to identify efficiency savings of more than five percent where possible.
Additional Information:
- Mary Starks has been recruited by direct appointment and will be compensated in line with Cabinet Office Guidance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mary-starks-appointed-to-lead-review-of-the-pensions-regulator
