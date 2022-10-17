Crown Prosecution Service
Mason Greenwood: CPS authorises attempted rape charge
Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, recently said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
“All three counts relate to the same complainant.
“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.
“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on Monday 17 October at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”
Notes to Editors
- Mason Greenwood’s date of birth is 01/10/2001.
- The authorised charges are:
- Attempting to rape a woman 16 or over (22/10/2021).
- Engaging in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship (01/11/2018 - 15/10/2022).
- Assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (01/12/2021 - 31/12/2021).
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
