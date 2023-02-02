Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Mason Greenwood: CPS discontinuance of charges
Mason Greenwood was charged in October 2022 with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
A CPS spokesperson said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review.
“In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.
“We have explained our decision to all parties.
“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”
Notes to editors
- It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/mason-greenwood-cps-discontinuance-charges
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges following hospital arrest27/01/2023 14:10:00
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised Counter Terrorism Police North East to charge a man with a terrorism offence after he was arrested outside St James's Hospital in Leeds last Friday (January 20).
Ex-public servant pleads guilty to misconduct in office offences20/01/2023 16:35:00
An ex-employee of the Crown Prosecution Service pleaded guilty yesterday (19 January 2023) to the misuse of computer systems while working for the organisation.
CPS publishes latest quarterly statistics which show a continued increase in people charged with rape19/01/2023 14:05:00
Today the CPS has published the Q2 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 July to 30 September 2022.
Jailed accountant who defrauded NHS ordered to pay back nearly £240k18/01/2023 15:15:00
An accountant who was jailed for defrauding the NHS, companies and individuals, has been ordered to pay back nearly £240,000 and faces an additional 20 months in prison if he fails to pay.
David Carrick: Police constable pleads guilty to a relentless campaign of sexually and mentally abusing women17/01/2023 15:15:00
A Metropolitan Police officer who degraded, raped and sexually assaulted women has today admitted his crimes.
Man charged with murder of Elle Edwards in Liverpool on Christmas Eve16/01/2023 14:20:00
Senior District Crown Prosecutor Clare Tripcony, Head of CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Merseyside Police to charge Connor William Chapman, 22, with nine offences relating to a shooting at the Lighthouse Public House on 24 December 2022.
Former police worker ordered to pay back £60k for his fraudulent action16/01/2023 12:05:00
A former West Yorkshire Police employee has been ordered to pay back £59,816.24 in compensation after stealing money from Huddersfield police station’s evidence locker.
Sentence Update: Former Premier League star jailed for £15 million investment fraud13/01/2023 10:05:00
A former Premier League star was jailed yesterday (12 January 2023) for defrauding friends, family members and associates out of £15 million.