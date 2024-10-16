MAST Upgrade – helping answer the big questions in fusion physics

UKAEA and worldwide team tackle fusion physics’ major challenges as MAST Upgrade begins its fourth round of experiments.

A worldwide team is spearheading a series of ambitious experiments using the UK’s compact tokamak, Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak (MAST) Upgrade, started yesterday at UKAEA’s Culham Campus.

Over the next 100 days, the UK’s national fusion energy laboratory will work with more than 100 scientists from 37 institutions worldwide on MASTUpgrade’s fourth round of experiments.

The scientists aim to conduct over 50 experiments, the largest number ever run by MAST Upgrade in an experimental campaign, to generate up to 1,600 plasma pulses. A “pulse” refers to the duration a plasma is confined within a fusion energy machine’s inner vessel.

To create fusion, fusion fuel and a confined environment with high temperatures and pressures are needed.

The research findings from MAST Upgrade are essential for advancing global knowledge of plasma physics.

MAST Upgrade is a compact fusion machine designed in the shape of a cored apple, in contrast to other ring-shaped tokamaks. It tests plasma science theories with deuterium fuel – an isotope of hydrogen – using real-world experiments.

This will be MAST Upgrade’s fourth scientific campaign and will focus on these two areas:

Maximising the core plasma pressure to determine effects on the plasma’s properties. Understanding the methods to control the plasma’s exhaust.

MAST Upgrade has played a key role in providing the foundation for the design of the UK’s prototype fusion energy powerplant, Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), to be sited at West Burton in Nottinghamshire.

The experiments will see MAST Upgrade operate at higher temperatures (35 million degrees Celsius from 15 million degrees Celsius), creating conditions closer to those expected in future machines, such as STEP.

James Harrison, MAST Upgrade Science Leader at UKAEA, said: “A diverse team of researchers from across the world will be contributing to this effort. This will be the most exciting scientific campaign MAST Upgrade has undertaken to date, with a clear focus on understanding how to confine and stabilise high-performance fusion plasmas while ensuring effective power exhaust.”

MAST Upgrade is renowned by the fusion industry for addressing one of fusion’s major challenges: plasma exhaust, the intense heat that escapes from the plasma.

Dr Fulvio Militello, Director of Plasma Science and Fusion Operations, added: “Previous results have demonstrated the effectiveness of MAST Upgrade’s innovative Super-X divertor, showing a 10-fold reduction exhaust temperature without impacting the hot core plasma. This campaign aims to build on these impressive results and will explore whether more compact and cost-effective divertors can achieve similar reductions in exhaust temperature.”

MAST Upgrade received significant enhancements to its operating system this year, including the addition of a cryoplant – a facility that produces and distributes the cooling power required for the magnets, thermal shields, and cryopumps to reduce the pressure inside the machine’s inner vessel, and raise the plasma’s temperature. The £5 million enhancements were funded by UKAEA and the Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council.

Equipped with world-class diagnostics, MAST Upgrade can conduct a wide range of measurements supporting an extensive research programme aimed at delivering sustainable fusion energy.

“By utilising our world-leading facilities and expertise at UKAEA, we aim to lead the charge in fusion research. MAST Upgrade’s fourth round of experiments will accelerate our scientific progress by deepening the understanding and optimisation of future tokamak designs and fusion powerplants, bringing us one step further to commercial fusion energy,” Dr Militello, concluded.

UKAEA will be publishing regular updates from MAST Upgrade’s scientific campaign across its digital channels.