National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Master forgers gave fake identities to the criminal underworld
A pair of master forgers who made over £1 million supplying fake UK identity documents to high-profile criminals have been jailed.
Their convictions follow an extensive National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Bilal Iqbal, 25, and Ummad Ahmed, 32, both from east London, pleaded guilty in February to a total of five charges, including making false identity documents and money laundering.
On 22 May, at Snaresbrook Crown Court, a judge sentenced both Iqbal and Ahmed to six years’ imprisonment each, half of which will be served on licence.
The duo’s criminal enterprise came to light during a separate NCA investigation into international drug trafficker Eddie Burton.
He purchased a fake ID from Iqbal and Ahmed, and used it to travel across borders in mainland Europe. From there he imported over 300 kilos of Class A drugs into the UK.
Fake identity documents can also assist irregular migrants smuggled into the UK on small boats and in lorries.
They can be used to gain employment, open bank accounts and commit acts of fraud to claim benefits and housing.
Iqbal and Ahmed charged around £70 for a fake UK driving licence and offered a range of optional extras, such as holographic stickers or raised text, for an additional cost.
Customers could also pay £40 for an express service to receive their ID in three or four days, as opposed to two to three weeks.
NCA investigators estimate the pair sold more than 40,000 fake IDs – an average of around 100 per week – over an eight-year period.
They made more than £1 million and laundered their illicit profits through a window cleaning company.
Without close inspection by a trained eye, the driving licences were identical to the official cards issued by the DVLA.
Both men were arrested by NCA officers on 21 January 2025, hours before they were due to board a flight to Dubai.
At the time of his arrest Iqbal was carrying envelopes containing 19 fake UK driving licences, and 21 more were seized from his car and home in Ilford.
Items seized from Ahmed’s home address in Hornchurch included an ID card printer, laminator, blank plastic cards, holographic foil and over £20,000 in cash.
John Turner, NCA senior investigating officer, said:
“These men ran an extremely lucrative illegal enterprise and operated as professional enablers at the heart of serious and organised crime.
“These IDs helped high-profile criminals evade law enforcement and operate anonymously. They could also be used by offenders involved in organised immigration crime to provide people smuggled into the country with false UK identities.
“Tackling enablers for wider criminality, such as Iqbal and Ahmed, is a key pillar in our mission to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/master-forgers-gave-fake-identities-to-the-criminal-underworld
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Jailed: Scammer fooled 80-year-old man into smuggling class A drugs23/05/2025 09:25:00
A Nigerian national who duped elderly victims - including an 80-year-old - into smuggling class A drugs has been jailed, following a National Crime Agency investigation
Birmingham based solicitor and accountant charged in money laundering investigation22/05/2025 11:15:00
A solicitor and an accountant have been charged with money laundering offences following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Driver charged by NCA after biggest class A drugs find in Northern Ireland22/05/2025 10:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have charged a Bulgarian national with drugs offences as part of an investigation into the seizure of 185 kilos of cocaine, discovered hidden in the trailer of an HGV at Belfast Port.
Professional footballer orchestrated £600k cannabis importation22/05/2025 09:15:00
A professional footballer has admitted orchestrating the smuggling of £600,000 worth of cannabis to the UK, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Operation Stovewood: Man sentenced for sexually abusing vulnerable girl at party21/05/2025 16:25:00
A man who sexually abused a vulnerable child at a party 13 years ago has been sentenced, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Couple jailed for 46 years for sexually abusing a child20/05/2025 16:15:00
A couple from Wales have been jailed for 23 years each after footage was shared online of them sexually abusing a child.
Men who swam away from boat containing £39 million of cocaine sentenced19/05/2025 16:15:00
Two men who jumped from a boat and attempted to swim to shore after 350 kilos of cocaine was discovered in the hull have been sentenced.
Crime group used light aircraft to smuggle cocaine haul to UK16/05/2025 16:10:00
A qualified pilot used his light aircraft in a bid to smuggle cocaine into the UK.