Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Maternity services at King's Mill Hospital remain rated as good following CQC inspection
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated maternity services at King's Mill Hospital, run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, good, following an inspection in November. However, improvements must be made after this inspection also sees the safety rating drop from good to requires improvement.
This inspection was carried out as part of CQC’s national maternity services inspection programme. The programme aims to provide an up to date view of the quality of hospital maternity care across the country, and a better understanding of what is working well to support learning and improvement at a local and national level.
Following the inspection, the safety rating for maternity services at King's Mill Hospital has dropped from good to requires improvement. The overall rating remains rated as good as does how well-led the service is. CQC did not look at the other three key questions, meaning caring remains rated as outstanding, and how effective and responsive the service is remains rated as good from the previous inspection.
King's Mill Hospital as a location was not inspected and remains rated as outstanding overall. Sherwood Forest NHS Foundation Trust’s overall rating also remains unchanged and is rated as good.
Greg Rielly, CQC’s deputy director of operations in the midlands, said:
“When we visited the maternity services at King's Mill Hospital, we found a leadership team that had the skills and abilities to manage the service well.
“There was a positive culture within the service and staff felt respected, supported and valued. Both women and staff felt they could raise concerns without fear, and we were pleased to find that leaders were visible and approachable, for them to do so.
“It was encouraging to see that people could access the service when they needed it, and didn’t have to wait too long for treatment, with all staff committed to continually improving services.
“However, we did find concerns around safety which leaders must work to address. We found that the triage system was ineffective, with a multi-option phone line meaning calls could end up being put through to the labour ward.
“Additionally, while staff told us they knew how to prioritise calls of clinical concern, this wasn’t always clearly documented, meaning leaders couldn’t be assured appropriate triaging had taken place.
“We will continue to monitor the service, including through future inspections, to make sure that the trust improves the safety of this service.”
Inspectors found the following during this inspection:
- The service had suitable facilities to meet the needs of women
- The service managed safety incidents well and learnt lessons from them to try and prevent them from happening again
- Staff felt listened to by the leadership team and felt actions were taken when concerns were raised
- The service actively engaged with women, staff, equality groups, public and local organisations to plan, manage and improve services.
However:
- Not all staff had completed mandatory, safeguarding and maternity specific training in line with the trust’s own targets, putting people at risk
- The triage system was ineffective as there were multiple options that people could choose when calling the unit. This posed a risk to those needing urgent care
- Leaders and teams didn’t always use systems to manage performance well.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/press-release/maternity-services-kings-mill-hospital-remain-rated-good-following-cqc-inspection
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
CQC finds support is needed for London NHS trust’s urgent and emergency care13/02/2023 13:25:00
A London hospital trust has been rated requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an inspection undertaken in November.
CQC finds improvement is needed in Essex hospital’s medical care03/02/2023 16:05:00
The Care Quality Commission’s rating of Colchester General Hospital’s medical care service has dropped from good to requires improvement, following an inspection undertaken in November.
CQC prosecutes Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust after it failed to provide safe care and treatment to a mother and baby30/01/2023 11:20:00
Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has been fined £800,000 after pleading guilty to two offences of failing to provide safe care and treatment to a mother and her baby, exposing them to a significant risk of avoidable harm, following a sentencing hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust remains rated as requires improvement following CQC inspection26/01/2023 12:10:00
CQC inspectors have found some improvements at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust following an inspection in September, October and November.
CQC publishes report on London maternity centre26/01/2023 11:05:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has published a report on an east London maternity service, following an inspection undertaken in November.
Nottingham mental health hospital remains rated inadequate and in special measures following CQC inspection26/01/2023 09:20:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has told leaders at Priory Hospital Arnold to make further improvements to the quality of services following an inspection in August.
Winter pressures for health and care services: How we are responding25/01/2023 10:25:00
We previously published our response to measures announced by the Secretary of State to address winter pressures in health and care services. This involves adjusting our regulatory activity until the end of March 2023.
CQC rates SpaMedica Poole outstanding following inspection23/01/2023 14:15:00
SpaMedica Poole, has been rated outstanding overall, following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.
Staffordshire care home is rated inadequate and placed in special measures by CQC16/01/2023 14:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Marquis Court (Tudor House) Care Home in Cannock, Staffordshire, inadequate and placed it in special measures following an inspection in November and December.