Maths excellence as thousands achieve high grades at GCSE

Over 6,000 more students achieve grade 7 and above in maths is largest ever uptick in maths standards.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across the country are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE and Level 1 and 2 vocational and technical qualification results.

Overall, GCSE outcomes improved (up 0.2 percentage points at grade 4+ for 16-year-olds), with maths as a standout success story.

Over 6,000 more 16-year-olds achieved a grade 7 and above in maths this year, the largest ever uptick in standards as young people press ahead in building foundational skills for success.

Following the government’s commitment to put academic and technical routes on an equal footing, results show academic and technical excellence working hand in hand.

There were 7,965 more Technical Award Level 2 passes achieved compared to last year, setting up students for success in whatever they do next.

The North West and Yorkshire and Humber led the way on Technical Award take-up, with 55,230 and 52,480 certifications respectively in courses from engineering to health and social care – Yorkshire and the Humber had the biggest increase in certifications with 2,120 more certifications this year compared to last.

While students today will be considering whether to go on to A levels, T levels or other vocational and technical courses, the government is pressing ahead with plans to expand routes to success.

From next year, students will be able to study V Levels alongside expanded T Levels and fully-funded apprenticeships for the under-25s – with new pathways to provide 14-year-olds with valuable early access to technical skills, work experience and connections with local employers the year after.

And the government is committed to tackling the persisting signs of inequality once again laid bare in this year’s results, with plans in place to close the attainment gap, end the resit treadmill and extend ambition to all.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Congratulations to everyone collecting their results today, you should be proud of the hard work that got you here. Whether the next step is sixth form, a college course, an apprenticeship, a T Level, work, or something else entirely, we’re ensuring that there are more opportunities than ever to choose your own path to get on in life. I’m determined to bring back hope and give every young person the chance to fulfil their potential.

Education Secretary, Lucy Powell, said:

Massive congratulations to everyone collecting their results today – be proud of what it took to get here, and thank you to the teachers and families who backed you every step of the way. More of you are hitting top grades in maths, and technical pass rates are climbing in every region. That’s proof there is no wrong door, only different routes that suit everyone’s individual ambition. But there’s more to do to put academic and technical qualifications on an equal footing, so we’re introducing V Levels and expanding T Levels and apprenticeships, so wherever you’re headed next, there’s a path that works for you.

Upcoming changes to the curriculum and qualifications system will give every young person the skills and support they need to succeed to put a stop to the endless treadmill of unnecessary resits, with results showing 17 – 19-year-old attainment down in English (to 18.8%) and maths (to 13.6%).

Future years won’t face this demoralising cycle, thanks to plans to introduce new preparatory level 1 qualifications that will give students the essential knowledge and skills before they resit English or maths GCSE, and revisions to our performance measures meaning students should only be entered into exams when they are ready.

While regional gaps in academic performance remain persistently high, other measures are starting to show positive signs of improvement: the gender gap is starting to narrow with a reduction at both grade 4+ and grade 7+ of 0.2 ppts.

The government is clear in its commitment to tackle entrenched inequality, so that where you are born does not determine what you go on to achieve.

It’s targeting support where it’s needed most, with Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence teams working with the schools and areas where performance is weakest, 93 new Attendance and Behaviour Hubs creating calmer classrooms and Mission North East and Mission Coastal to improve outcomes in some of our most deprived areas.

This all comes alongside the government’s wider push to break down barriers to opportunity for every young person and their family - investing £4 billion to transform the SEND system, rebuilding family support through Best Start Family Hubs and childcare and removing the stain of child poverty through free school meals, free breakfast clubs and the end of the two-child benefit cap.

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