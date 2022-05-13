Matt Warman to lead review into the future of work

The Prime Minister has asked Matt Warman MP to lead a review into how the government can best support a thriving future UK labour market.

Creating a highly-skilled workforce in the UK will power the government’s mission to grow a high-productivity, high-wage economy that builds the foundation for prosperity across the whole country and for a sustainable solution to tackling economic challenges like the rising cost of living.

Thanks to government action, there are now more employees on the payroll than ever before. As we navigate the aftershocks of the pandemic, the ‘Future of Work’ review will inform the government’s plans to ensure the UK is equipped with the right workforce, skills and working environment to seize the new economic opportunities of Brexit, Levelling Up and Net Zero.

As part of the review, Mr Warman will look at how the government could best shape our labour market so it is fit for the future, including short and medium-term barriers and the challenges that the labour market might face, such as the role of automation. He is also expected to explore the role of local labour markets in facilitating access to good jobs as we level up across the country, as well as where skills development is most needed to drive future economic growth.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

It’s fantastic that Matt Warman has agreed to take on this important piece of work. Tackling the economic challenges of today means helping more people into high-wage, high-skilled jobs and this review will look at how we can equip people with the skills they need to thrive in the workplace no matter where they’re from.

Leading the review, Matt Warman MP said:

The nature of work is changing at a rapid pace and Britain is uniquely positioned to seize new opportunities. I’m delighted to be asked by the Prime Minister to examine how best we can do so in the post-Covid era. Businesses big and small have evolved how they work hugely in the last two years, and employees today need different skills and protections to thrive. Getting that balance right will provide tangible economic and social benefits to both companies and working people.

Mr Warman will work with experts on labour market policy, including across Government, Parliamentarians, academia and think tanks, to develop this year a detailed assessment on key issues facing the labour market and provide a set of recommendations for Government to consider.

Mr Warman has previously served as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at DCMS, and brings a wealth of experience to the role from a range of industries, including science, tech and media.

The review will build on existing government commitments (including those made in response to the Matthew Taylor Review) to assess what the key questions to address on the future of work are as we look to support people to progress in work with the skills they need and grow the economy.