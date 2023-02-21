Matthew Campbell-Hill appointed as Chair of the Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC)

Team GB wheelchair fencer and tech regulation expert will advise government on the needs and rights of passengers. Department for Transport welcomes new Chair tasked with providing advice to government and driving accessibility improvements

the former Team GB wheelchair fencer brings board-level experience from multiple government departments

Accessibility Minister Richard Holden: “DPTAC plays a vital role helping us ensure equal access to travel in the UK and I’m delighted to welcome Matthew as the new Chair.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) has today (21 February 2023) appointed a new Chair of DPTAC to represent the needs and rights of disabled people across the UK’s transport network.

Matthew Campbell-Hill, a tech regulation expert and former Team GBwheelchair fencer, will work alongside DfT to advise government on the needs and rights of passengers, and to ensure its projects are inclusive and accessible for all.

Having held a number of government advisory positions and with a senior fellowship at the University of Birmingham, Matthew brings to the role extensive knowledge and experience of working in complex industries.

Roads and Local Transport Minister Richard Holden, who has cross-DfTresponsibility for accessibility said:

Everyone deserves the right to get from A to B with ease and DPTAC plays a vital role helping us ensure equal access to travel in the UK. I’m delighted to welcome Matthew as the new Chair. His background speaks for itself in his breadth of experience and I look forward to working closely with him in the coming months.

Building on the work of previous DPTAC Chair, Keith Richards, who held the role for over 8 years, Matthew will provide an independent, expert voice tasked with holding the government to account in ensuring disabled people can travel safely and independently across all modes of transport.

The new Chair currently serves as a non-executive director at the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), where he heads up the Health, Safety, and Wellness Committee and leads on advice on vehicle autonomy.

He previously held a non-executive director position at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and was part of a government-commissioned review to improve diversity within the public appointments process.

With more than 10 years of experience as a wheelchair athlete, including multiple World Cup medals and winning the National Championships in 2012, Matthew Campbell-Hill brings a wealth of experience and a personal perspective to the role of DPTAC Chair.

Matthew Campbell-Hill said: