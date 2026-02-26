Maximising the benefits of Tour de France

£1 million boost to deliver lasting legacy for Scotland.

A social impact programme will be rolled out to help capture the “once in a generation” benefits of hosting the 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ.

National governing body, Scottish Cycling, will work with local authorities and community organisations to deliver a range of projects, funded by £1 million from the Scottish Government.

They will aim to bring long lasting social benefits across communities by helping tackle inactivity, improving mental wellbeing and increasing participation.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead announced the funding during a visit to Rural and Urban Training Scheme in Penicuik, where young people are already experiencing the positive impact of cycling initiatives.

Mr Lochhead said: “Hosting the opening stage of the 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ is a once in a generation opportunity. It is the biggest free spectator event in the world and will showcase our country to a global audience.

“But it is about more than just a race. This £1 million investment will ensure communities feel the benefits across Scotland, supporting people to become more active, improving wellbeing and helping local areas to thrive long after the race has left.

“The Tour de France is just one of three upcoming major sporting events – along with this summer’s Commonwealth Games and the UEFA EURO 2028 football championships - that will underline Scotland’s status as a global sporting venue.”

Chief Executive of Scottish Cycling Nick Rennie said:

“Today is a huge milestone on the journey towards the 2027 Tour de France Grand Depart and underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring this is more than just a bike race, but something that positively impacts the people of Scotland.

"We’re very proud the Scottish Government sees us as a trusted delivery partner and will be doing everything we can to get people from all walks of life on their bikes.”

Champion junior cyclist Daisy Wilkinson, who is on the GB Olympic pathway, said:

“It’s amazing to be involved today and to see so many young people enjoying cycling. I’ve no doubt the Tour de France will inspire many more people to get on a bike too. I’m already so excited for the Tour de France Grand Depart next summer and will be out on the road cheering on riders.”

Background

The Grand Départ will begin in Edinburgh on 2 July 2027 before travelling through Midlothian, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, finishing in Carlisle.

Scottish Cycling will work closely with partners to design and deliver activity that creates long-term impact, aligning with the wider UK-wide social impact programme, Joy, led by British Cycling.

The Tour de France Grand Départ is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Scotland, alongside increased participation in cycling and community activity.

The Scottish Government is investing up to £9.25 million to support the 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ in Scotland. Of that, £1 million will deliver a dedicated social impact programme designed to ensure the event leaves a legacy.