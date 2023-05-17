May 17th is IDAHOBIT: International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia and Transphobia

IDAHOBIT takes place today on May 17th. The theme for this year is written above. It celebrates and advocates for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people and acts a reminder to the discrimination and violence they face because of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and/or their sex characteristics.

Homeless Link continues to actively promote equality, diversity and inclusion for all, including the LGBTQIA+ community. We encourage those working in the sector to do the same.

In the last few years, transphobic hate crimes have quadrupled. 4 out of 5 trans people experience a transphobic hate crime, and 1 in 4 experience physical assault or the threat of physical assault. The number of homophobic attacks is also increasing, with data suggesting that these have risen by 22% in London in the space of one year.

Those who are LGBTQIA+ are more likely to experience homelessness. 1 in 5 LGBT people have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives, with rates even higher amongst trans people with 25% having experienced homelessness at some point.