May 2022 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2022.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In May:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,983,660 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 465,741
HM Land Registry completed 1,983,661 applications in May compared with 1,752,363 in April and 1,729,466 last May 2021, of which:
- 374,672 were applications for register updates compared with 335,442 in April
- 1,064,783 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 932,281 in April
- 235,827 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 214,760 in April
- 15,905 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 16,013 in April
