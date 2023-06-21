Met Office
|Printable version
May 2023: a record for UK sea-surface temperature says Met Office chief scientist
The North Atlantic, including around the UK has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures.
Professor Stephen Belcher is the Met Office Chief Scientist. He said:
“May 2023 has seen the highest temperatures of any May since 1850. But it doesn’t stop here. It has also been the highest month above average compared with any individual month in the series.”
Climate scientists often look at anomaly maps which compare current measurements with the average for a given long-term period.
Prof Belcher added:
“Looking at the anomaly map for current sea-surface temperatures in the North Atlantic, some areas really stand out. You can see that the eastern Atlantic, from Iceland down to the tropics, is much warmer than average. But areas around parts of north-western Europe, including parts of the UK, have among some of the highest sea-surface temperatures relative to average.
“May 2023 was nominally the warmest May in the sea-surface temperature around the near-coastal waters of the UK since the late nineteenth century. The value is about 1.60 °C above the average for May over the period 1961-1990.”
Original article link: https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2023/06/19/may-2023-a-record-for-uk-sea-surface-temperature-says-met-office-chief-scientist/
Latest News from
Met Office
Sea surface temperatures breaking records19/06/2023 15:15:15
The global sea surface temperatures for both April and May were the highest on record for those calendar months in a series stretching back to 1850. That is according to the HadSST.4.0.1.0 dataset compiled by the Met Office.
What is meant by Loss and Damage?09/06/2023 13:15:00
Perhaps one of the most noteworthy outcomes of COP27 – the UN’s climate summit held in Egypt in 2022 – was the historic decision to establish a Loss and Damage Fund.
Turning warmer but more unsettled08/06/2023 09:10:00
A change is on the way for much of the UK’s weather, with a warm plume of air from the south raising temperatures and introducing some thundery showers later this week and into the weekend.
Sunny week ahead06/06/2023 13:15:00
It will stay fine and dry for the vast majority of us this week with high pressure continuing to dominate much of the country.
Relative lack of Spring rainfall triggers water scarcity alert02/06/2023 12:15:00
With 1 June marking the first day of meteorological summer, we reflect on spring and ask whether it has been unusual in any way.
£11m programme to improve extreme weather forecasting02/06/2023 09:25:00
A joint Met Office and Natural Environment Research Council research programme aims to improve forecasting of extreme weather, helping the UK better manage weather related risk.
Adverse Weather-Health Alerting system updated01/06/2023 16:05:00
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is today updating its Adverse Weather Alerting service for England which it runs in partnership with the Met Office.
Is it going to be a long, hot summer?31/05/2023 10:15:00
There is lots of speculation about the potential for up-and-coming heatwaves, extreme temperatures or drought for this summer.