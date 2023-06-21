May 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In May:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,828,510 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 415,725

HM Land Registry completed 1,828,515 applications in May compared with 1,595,150 in April and 1,983,661 last May 2022, of which:

319,404 were applications for register updates compared with 290,723 in April

1,013,801 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 873,601 in April

177,655 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 162,894 in April

86,574 were transactions for value compared with 87,241 in April

15,649 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,267 in April

Applications by region and country

Region/country March applications April applications May applications South East 459,168 361,928 415,725 Greater London 377,552 295,648 352,176 North West 229,986 182,653 205,140 South West 196,094 155,150 176,653 West Midlands 170,599 131,831 152,189 Yorkshire and the Humber 161,442 128,048 145,850 East Midlands 146,615 116,638 130,903 North 102,426 79,557 88,911 East Anglia 89,940 70,278 79,467 Isles of Scilly 126 66 99 Wales 92,483 73,278 81,304 England and Wales (not assigned) 96 66 98 Total 2,026,527 1,595,150 1,828,515

Top 5 local authority areas

May 2023 applications