HM Land Registry
|Printable version
May 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In May:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,828,510 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 415,725
HM Land Registry completed 1,828,515 applications in May compared with 1,595,150 in April and 1,983,661 last May 2022, of which:
- 319,404 were applications for register updates compared with 290,723 in April
- 1,013,801 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 873,601 in April
- 177,655 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 162,894 in April
- 86,574 were transactions for value compared with 87,241 in April
- 15,649 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,267 in April
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|March applications
|April applications
|May applications
|South East
|459,168
|361,928
|415,725
|Greater London
|377,552
|295,648
|352,176
|North West
|229,986
|182,653
|205,140
|South West
|196,094
|155,150
|176,653
|West Midlands
|170,599
|131,831
|152,189
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|161,442
|128,048
|145,850
|East Midlands
|146,615
|116,638
|130,903
|North
|102,426
|79,557
|88,911
|East Anglia
|89,940
|70,278
|79,467
|Isles of Scilly
|126
|66
|99
|Wales
|92,483
|73,278
|81,304
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|96
|66
|98
|Total
|2,026,527
|1,595,150
|1,828,515
Top 5 local authority areas
Top 5 customers
Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The June 2023 data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 July 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/may-2023-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for April 202321/06/2023 12:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
New in the portal: flag and filter requisitions24/05/2023 13:15:00
These updates come as part of a wider set of service enhancements that help to reduce delays.
UK House Price Index for March 202324/05/2023 12:15:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
April 2023 Transaction Data23/05/2023 13:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2023.
Save applications earlier in the portal26/04/2023 09:05:00
This change comes as part of a wider set of service improvements.
March 2023 Transaction Data25/04/2023 15:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2023.
UK House Price Index for February 202319/04/2023 12:05:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
North Yorkshire gets instant access to local land charges04/04/2023 11:10:00
HM Land Registry and the local land charges (LLC) teams in North Yorkshire have successfully migrated their LLC registers over to the digital LLC service.