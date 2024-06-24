Monday 24 Jun 2024 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
May 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2024. 

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In May:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,948,690 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 439,855

HM Land Registry completed 1,948,692 applications in May compared with 1,953,642 in April and 1,828,510 last May 2023, of which: 

  • 309,498 were applications for register updates compared with 299,195 in April
  • 1,125,121 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,128,292 in April
  • 190,360 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 186,959 in April
  • 82,109 were transactions for value compared with 83,904 in April
  • 17,795 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 20,425 in April

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/may-2024-transaction-data

