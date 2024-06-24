HM Land Registry
|Printable version
May 2024 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2024.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In May:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,948,690 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 439,855
HM Land Registry completed 1,948,692 applications in May compared with 1,953,642 in April and 1,828,510 last May 2023, of which:
- 309,498 were applications for register updates compared with 299,195 in April
- 1,125,121 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,128,292 in April
- 190,360 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 186,959 in April
- 82,109 were transactions for value compared with 83,904 in April
- 17,795 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 20,425 in April
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/may-2024-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for April 202420/06/2024 12:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
UK House Price Index for March 202423/05/2024 15:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
March 2024 Transaction Data23/04/2024 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2024.
UK House Price Index for February 202417/04/2024 11:25:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
February 2024 Transaction Data25/03/2024 11:20:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2024.
UK House Price Index for January 202420/03/2024 15:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
HM Land Registry seeks view on its fees11/03/2024 11:20:00
The organisation is seeking views on the principles upon which fees are charged, including its data services.
UK House Price Index for December 202314/02/2024 11:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.