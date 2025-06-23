HM Land Registry
|Printable version
May 2025 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2025.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In May:
- HM Land Registry completed over 1,817,910 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 412,654
HM Land Registry completed 1,817,911 applications in May compared with 1,811,924 in April 2025 and 1,948,692 last May 2024, of which:
- 265,402 were applications for register updates compared with 285,129 in April
- 1,069,738 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,058,989 in April
- 8172,964 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 158,279 in April
- 80,298 were transactions for value compared with 78,380 in April
- 13,557 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 14,592 in April
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/may-2025-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for April 202519/06/2025 11:25:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
UK House Price Index for April 202518/06/2025 15:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
New data and support for law firms to help with land registration23/05/2025 11:20:00
HM Land Registry has started sharing data with its customers that, combined with the free training it offers, can help law firms get applications right first time.
April 2025 Transaction Data22/05/2025 14:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2025.
March 2025 Transaction Data25/04/2025 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2025.
UK House Price Index for February 202516/04/2025 12:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Digital service users may need to update browsers15/04/2025 11:10:00
Users of HM Land Registry’s digital services may need to update their web browsers or operating systems.
UK House Price Index for January 202526/03/2025 14:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.