May 2025 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2025.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In May:

HM Land Registry completed over 1,817,910 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 412,654

HM Land Registry completed 1,817,911 applications in May compared with 1,811,924 in April 2025 and 1,948,692 last May 2024, of which:

265,402 were applications for register updates compared with 285,129 in April

1,069,738 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,058,989 in April

8172,964 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 158,279 in April

80,298 were transactions for value compared with 78,380 in April

13,557 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 14,592 in April

Click here for the full press release