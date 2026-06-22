May 2026 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2026.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In May:

HM Land Registry completed over 1,789,640 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 402,297

HM Land Registry completed 1,789,644 applications in May compared with 1,933,685 in April 2026 and 1,817,911 in April 2025, of which:

*319,100 were applications for register updates compared with 361,444 in April *1,003,312 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,077,096 in April *184,734 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 195,236 in April *84,341 were transactions for value compared with 100,013 in April *14,374 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 16,448 in April

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