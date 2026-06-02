May 2026 weather stats: A regional breakdown

Provisional Met Office statistics show just how notable May 2026 has been, with the month ranking as the UK’s joint third warmest on record for mean temperature.

Provisional figures indicate that May 2026 was a notably warm month across the UK, ranking as the joint third warmest May on record for mean temperature. The warmth was particularly pronounced across England and Wales, where temperatures reached exceptional levels for the time of year.

England recorded its second warmest May on record, while Wales experienced its joint third warmest May. Northern Ireland also saw notably above-average temperatures, with its joint tenth warmest May. These figures highlight the widespread nature of the warmth across much of the UK.

In contrast, Scotland, while still experiencing generally above-average conditions, did not rank within its top ten warmest Mays on record, pointing to a more moderate temperature signal compared to other parts of the UK.

But what did May’s weather stats look like regionally? Let’s find out.

Click here for the full press release